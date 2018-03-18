U.S. Treasury Official Misspoke in Saying China Talks Had Ended

David Malpass says he was wrong to say China Dialogue is over

A top Treasury Department official said he was incorrect in announcing that the U.S. had ended formal economic dialogue with Beijing, emphasizing that Secretary Steven Mnuchin continues to hold private discussions with China.

“I misspoke,” David Malpass, Treasury’s undersecretary for international affairs, told reporters in Buenos Aires on Sunday. “Secretary Mnuchin has high-level talks with China.”

Malpass’s remarks came hours after he told a conference that Treasury had “discontinued” the U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, a longstanding forum known as CED that allows leaders of the world’s top two economies to communicate.

The retraction created some confusion on Sunday, as the future of the dialogue remains in doubt. Malpass’s comments suggested that the Trump administration was moving away from the formal CED process in favor of talks by Mnuchin, but neither Malpass nor Treasury officials would clarify the status of the CED talks. Malpass declined to say whether the office that conducted the talks remained open, adding that a decision on that future of the dialogues has not been decided.

The Trump administration’s first CED fell apart last year and ended with both sides unable to produce a joint statement. The impasse occurred after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross opened talks by scolding China over its trade imbalance with the U.S.

The dialogue was created more than a decade ago by then-Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson. It calls for regular meetings, hosted in turn by each country.

Malpass spoke a day before the Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in Buenos Aires, where the Trump administration’s policies to rebalance global trade in its favor will dominate the agenda. The U.S. is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports this week, and is considering clamping down on Chinese investments in the U.S. and imposing additional barriers on a broad range of its imports.

