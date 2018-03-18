U.K. Has Evidence Russia Stockpiled Nerve Agent, Johnson Says

The U.K. accused Russia of developing and stockpiling nerve agents for a decade, after Moscow suggested a British laboratory may have been the source of the substance used to poison a former spy and his daughter.

“We actually had evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in an interview with BBC TV’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday. “To the best of our knowledge, this is a Russian-made nerve agent that falls within the category of Novichok, made only by Russia.”

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s ambassador to the European Union, told the same program that his country has “no stockpiles whatsoever” of nerve agents. He said Porton Down, a U.K. military facility, has conducted research on chemical weapons eight miles from Salisbury, the city in western England where double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned on March 4. Asked if he was blaming Britain, he said he didn’t have “any evidence of anything having being used.”

Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament last week that the Skripals, who remain in critical condition, were poisoned with a weapons-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group. She accused the Kremlin of an “unlawful use of force” against the U.K and ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the first use of a nerve agent on European soil since World War II.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow retaliated on Saturday by expelling the same number of British envoys. It also ordered the closing of the British consulate in St. Petersburg and told the British Council to end its activities in Russia.

Security Council

Johnson dismissed Chizhov’s comments as “satirical” and said Britain’s National Security Council will decide this week how to respond to Russia’s tit-for-tat expulsions, amid spiraling tensions between the two countries. On Friday, Johnson directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying it was “overwhelmingly likely” that he’d personally ordered the chemical attack.

Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague will arrive in Britain on Monday, Johnson said. Chizhov told the BBC that Russia had “nothing to do” with the attack.

Johnson said he’d been struck by the support from around the world for Britain’s position, which he contrasted with the reaction to the 2006 murder in London of Russian former security-service officer Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium-210. While other countries had been willing then to accept that “rogue elements” were responsible, they blame the Kremlin this time, he said.

“People have all now experienced, whether it’s in America, Germany, France, say nothing of the Baltic countries, the Balkans and Poland, they’ve all experienced Russian meddling. Malign, disruptive Russian behavior over the last few years,” Johnson said. “They can see a country that is going in the wrong direction and that’s why they’re so inclined now not to give Russia the benefit of the doubt and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.K.”

