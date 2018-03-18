Johnson Contradicts May Over Court's Role in U.K. After Brexit

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said it’s “claptrap” to say the European Court of Justice will continue to have some influence over the U.K. after it leaves the European Union, contradicting Prime Minister Theresa May.

May said in a March 2 speech that it is a “hard fact” that “even after we have left the jurisdiction of the ECJ, EU law and the decisions of the ECJ will continue to affect us.” The prime minister also said Britain will make “an appropriate financial contribution” into the EU to remain part of some of it agencies, an assertion that Johnson also dismissed.

Boris Johnson on March 18. Photographer: Jeff Overs/BBC

“We’re not going to have the influence of the European Court of Justice, that’s just BBC claptrap, we’re not going to be paying in after we come out,” Johnson said on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday. “Yes there will be an implementation period, but after we come out we’ll have what is effectively a gigantic free trade deal with all sorts of bolt-ons, and the advantage of the new arrangements is that it will be possible for either side to do things differently, to do things in their own way.”

There will be “an independent arbitration panel” that will oversee any disputes, Johnson said.

In her speech, May said Britain will “explore” the terms on which it could stay in agencies covering chemicals, medicines and aerospace. If it reaches agreement to continue participating, it would “have to” accept the remit of the ECJ with regard to those organizations, she said.

“We would, of course, accept that this would mean abiding by the rules of those agencies and making an appropriate financial contribution,” May said at the time. “Associate membership of these agencies is the only way to meet our objective of ensuring that these products only need to undergo one series of approvals, in one country,” she said.

Johnson, who campaigned to leave the bloc in the 2016 referendum, said Sunday that proposals to delay Britain’s departure are not necessary.

“We’re making great progress,” he said, “on money, on borders and laws you’re seeing a fulfillment of the pledge to take back control.”

“What most people want us to do, whether they voted leave or remain, is to get on with it,” he said.

Johnson spoke after a Commons committee in a report advised the government to consider seeking an extension of next year’s withdrawal deadline to complete complex negotiations.

The U.K.-EU talks are due to end by a mutually agreed deadline in October with Britain leaving the bloc at the end of next March. The committee said that if substantial aspects of the future partnership remain unresolved at that time, the government should seek more time to ensure an agreement “sufficiently detailed and comprehensive” can be reached.

“In the short time that remains, it is difficult to see how it will be possible to negotiate a full, bespoke trade and market access agreement, along with a range of other agreements,” including on the Irish border, the committee said in a report released Sunday.

U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis will meet the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday. A summit of EU leaders starts on Thursday. Davis has predicted a deal on a transition period will be finalized next week.