Stocks Slide in Broad Selloff; Brexit Spurs Pound: Markets Wrap

Stocks declined globally on Monday amid a technology selloff and as investors braced for a week packed with risk events, from central bank decisions to a G-20 gathering. Government bonds also fell, while the pound jumped on a Brexit breakthrough.

U.S. stock futures slumped led by contracts on the Nasdaq 100 Index as tech companies were roiled by weekend reports of a Facebook Inc. data breach and Apple efforts to develop its own screens. That sapped Asian equities, while tech also led a retreat for the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. The gauge’s drop threatens to trigger a trading pattern known as a “death cross,” a bearish sign for many technical analysts.

Sterling rallied as the U.K. and EU reached a deal on the transition agreement for the period immediately after Brexit. The yen fluctuated before slipping amid a drop in support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet.

In a busy week, the biggest focus for global markets will be the first U.S. interest rate decision under new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. It comes after he hinted to investors that he’s open to lifting the policy rate four times this year, rather than the three currently reflected in dot-plot forecasts. Some Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect the median projection to rise to four on Wednesday, while others say there will be no change following a round of mediocre data and policy makers’ stated intentions to move gradually.

Trade tensions also remain in the spotlight as U.S. Treasury official David Malpass said he misspoke hours after claiming America was pulling out of decade-old formal economic talks with Beijing. Meanwhile, investors are assessing the implications of a new head at China’s central bank.

Elsewhere, the ruble weakened for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since October, as Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in a tightly controlled election. Bitcoin recovered to trade back above $8,000 after tumbling as much as 13 percent from Friday. West Texas oil edged lower.

Here are some key calendar events coming up this week:

The Fed decision and Powell’s news conference come on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates and its asset-purchase program unchanged on Thursday. Attention will be on language and the odds for a May hike.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House this week as part of a U.S. visit.

Company earnings scheduled for this week include Tencent, FedEx, Porsche, Hermes, PetroChina, Nike, Enel and Oracle.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4 percent as of 8:43 a.m. New York time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.5 percent to the lowest in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.7 percent on the largest dip in two weeks.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index sank 1.3 percent on the biggest tumble in more than two weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 0.5 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 percent.

The euro climbed 0.1 percent to $1.2307.

The British pound climbed 0.9 percent to $1.407 on the biggest increase in almost eight weeks.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 percent to 106.24 per dollar.

South Africa’s rand sank 0.9 percent to 12.0884 per dollar, the weakest in more than five weeks.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index sank 0.3 percent on the largest decrease in almost three weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.87 percent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 0.60 percent and the largest climb in almost two weeks.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed seven basis points to 1.429 percent on the biggest surge in almost 11 weeks.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 percent to $62.25 a barrel.

Gold decreased 0.2 percent to $1,311.60 an ounce, the weakest in 11 weeks.

— With assistance by Adam Haigh