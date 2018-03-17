Facebook Suspends Trump Election Data Firm for Policy Violations

Facebook Inc. suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data company that helped President Donald Trump win the presidential election, saying it retained user information to which it should not have had access.

Facebook said in a blog post Friday that Cambridge Analytica got some user data through an app developer on its social network, violating its policies. In 2015, Facebook said Cambridge Analytica certified that it had destroyed the information.

"Several days ago, we received reports that, contrary to the certifications we were given, not all data was deleted," Facebook said in a statement. Cambridge Analytica has been suspended from the social network, "pending further information," Facebook said.

Cambridge Analytica didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

“We are committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information,” Facebook said in the blog post. “We will take whatever steps are required to see that this happens. We will take legal action if necessary to hold them responsible and accountable for any unlawful behavior.”

Cambridge Analytica uses data to reach voters with hyper-targeted messaging, including on Facebook and other online services. The company was hired to help with voter outreach by the Trump campaign, whose former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, had been on the company’s board.