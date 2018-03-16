G-20 Sees Global Tension, End to Cheap Money as Risk to Growth

Geopolitical tensions, inward-looking policies, and the unexpectedly swift end to easy credit are the key risks to the broadest upturn in global growth since 2010, according to a draft statement by the G-20 group of leading economies.

The communique omitted any direct references to the fight against protectionism, an issue likely to loom over discussions following the U.S government’s move to slap import tariffs on steel and aluminum. But it did reference last year’s statement at the Hamburg Summit, where the groups’ members pledged to refrain from unfair trade practices. Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the G-20 are due to meet in Buenos Aires next week.

The group promised it would avoid competitive devaluations and stressed the importance of international trade as an engine of growth. The draft statement did, however, ring some alarm bells over crypto-assets, warning that they raised some concerns over tax evasion, money-laundering and terrorist financing. It suggested that these types of assets should be monitored with an eye to a possible multilateral response.

The EU and other foreign trading partners are seeking exemptions to the 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum that President Donald Trump announced this month.