Fewer Americans Hold Cryptocurrencies Than You Probably Think

More than 90 percent of American adults don’t own cryptocurrencies -- and most have a lot of concerns about the coins, a new survey from Finder found.

Overall, only about 8 percent of the U.S. population has invested in digital tokens such as Bitcoin that have dominated headlines for the past year with more than 1,000 percent gains before many of the speculative assets collapsed in price the past few months.

Why Haven't You Invested in Cryptocurrency? Answers by gender Source: Finder-commissioned survey of 2,001 American adults

The study found that the majority of crypto buyers are Millennials, with more than 17 percent claiming to have holdings, as compared with 8.75 percent of Gen Xers and 2.24 percent of Baby Boomers. Of those who took the plunge, most invested in Bitcoin or Ether coins.