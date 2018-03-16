charted

Bitcoin Heading for a Tumble

Chart lines, price history indicate the slide won’t stop
By
Todd White
and
Eddie Van Der Walt

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, may be set to fall further if trading patterns are any guide. At about $8,200, it is already almost 60 percent below the high it touched toward the end of 2017 and its 50-day moving average is dropping toward the 200-day moving average, taking the chart toward a “death cross,” according to Bitstamp pricing. Based on the token’s price history, it may tumble to as low as $2,800, according to Paul Day, a technical analyst and head of futures and options at Market Securities Dubai Ltd.

