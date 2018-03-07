A Guide to the Worldwide Probes of Malaysia’s 1MDB Fund

Malaysia’s state-owned investment fund, 1MDB, was supposed to attract foreign investment. Instead, it has spurred criminal and regulatory investigations around the world that have cast an unflattering spotlight on financial deal-making, election spending and political patronage under Prime Minister Najib Razak. A Malaysian parliamentary committee identified at least $4.2 billion in irregular transactions. In the first general election after the scandal unfolded, Najib was ousted from power in May, ending his party’s 61 years of rule.

1. What is 1MDB?

It’s a government investment company -- full name, 1Malaysia Development Berhad -- that took shape in 2009 under Najib, who went on to lead its advisory board. Its early initiatives included buying privately owned power plants and planning a new financial district in Kuala Lumpur. The fund proved better at borrowing -- it accumulated $12 billion in debt -- than at luring large-scale investment.

2. What’s the issue?

Investigators have been trying to trace whether money flowed through and around 1MDB and illegally into personal accounts. Some of the money is alleged to have ended up with Najib and his family. That includes $681 million that landed in Najib’s personal bank account, according to U.S. prosecutors. Malaysia’s attorney general, backed by Saudi authorities, said the $681 million was a donation from the Saudi Arabian royal family, much of which was returned. The U.S. Justice Department says the money instead came from, and was returned to, an offshore entity called Tanore Finance Corp. Another $700 million in 1MDB funds meant for a joint venture with a company known as PetroSaudi International was found to have landed in an unrelated offshore account. Najib denies wrongdoing.

3. Who is investigating?

There are probes related to 1MDB in at least 10 countries, focused on possible embezzlement or money laundering. At home, investigations have been less pointed. The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to seize about $1.7 billion in assets that it says were illegally acquired through money diverted from 1MDB, including real estate, art, a luxury yacht and proceeds from the film “The Wolf of Wall Street." (It has reached a $60 million settlement with the producer of that movie.) Singapore and Switzerland have imposed financial penalties on several banks for lapses in anti-money laundering controls related to funds allegedly from 1MDB. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, possible witnesses are too scared to talk to U.S. investigators because they fear retaliation.

4. Will Najib’s election defeat make any difference?

It’s too early to say. On the campaign trail, opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad lambasted Najib as a “thief.” In the immediate aftermath of his election win, Mahathir said he is not seeking revenge, but the rule of law will be fully implemented. “If the law says Najib has done something wrong, then he will have to pay the consequences,” Mahathir said. Najib’s brother, Nazir Razak, said 1MDB may have played a role in the way people voted in the May 9 election. Nazir, chairman of CIMB Group, said he hoped the whole issue would be dealt with in a transparent way.

5. What does Najib say?

Speaking weeks before the election, Najib said 1MDB had governance issues but “you cannot just accuse somebody of being a thief or anything unless there is evidence. It’s been cleared, there’s been no wrongdoing -- I stand by it.’’ He acknowledged “some reputational damage’’ both to Malaysia and his own government. “I would have probably not had that kind of business model, probably I would make sure tighter supervision,” he said of 1MDB. “But we all learn from our mistakes.’’

6. Who else is involved?

Though not all have been accused of doing anything wrong, financiers and financial companies have found themselves part of the 1MDB saga:

