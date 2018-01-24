Trump Slams Erdogan Over Syria But Turkey Disputes Account

A Turkish soldier looks out over the border wall to Syria in Kilis, Turkey.

President Donald Trump warned Turkey against expanding its military offensive against U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, telling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that such action could lead to direct conflict with U.S. forces, the White House said.

Trump urged Turkey “to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees,” the White House said Wednesday in a readout of Trump’s call with Erdogan. “He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces.”

Turkey said the readout did not accurately reflect the content of the call and that Trump didn’t share concerns over the violence.

Turkish forces wait near the Syrian border at Hassa, in Hatay province on Jan. 24. Photographer: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

The White House’s harshly worded statement signaled the growing impatience with moves by Erdogan to crack down on Kurdish fighters who are supported by the U.S. but regarded by Turkey as terrorists. Trump also rebuked Erdogan over recent criticism of the U.S. The Turkish leader has publicly accused America of supporting terrorists by backing Kurdish fighters.

The president “expressed concern about destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey, and about United States citizens and local employees detained under the prolonged State of Emergency in Turkey,” the White House said.

Longstanding frictions between the NATO allies over Washington’s backing of Syrian Kurdish fighters escalated on Sunday when Ankara, in defiance of the U.S., sent tanks and warplanes across the border into the Afrin region, to chase the Kurdish forces from a border enclave they control.

Its trigger was a plan by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State to set up a new armed force in an area of northeast Syria near Turkey’s border, controlled by Kurdish fighters who are working with American troops. Erdogan condemned a statement by one U.S. military official that a “border security force” was being established, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson disowned that description.

The U.S. statement comes after Erdogan vowed to extend Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria to another town, Manbij, where U.S. troops are embedded with local Kurdish fighters. When Erdogan sent his army into Afrin, Russian forces in that area pulled out, clearing the way for the Turkish advance. The White House statement suggests that U.S. soldiers may not do the same -- raising the prospect of a direct clash between the NATO armies, unless Erdogan backs down.

The Turkish presidency said Trump only “touched upon the necessity of limiting the duration” of the offensive “keeping in mind the presence of a small number of U.S. troops in Manbij, the need to prevent a hot conflict in the area.”

Syrian Kurds were the main ground force in the U.S. campaign to rout Islamic State, but Turkey regards them as an affiliate of a separatist group with designs on its territory. The dispute has pushed NATO member Turkey into alliance with Russia and Iran, as the three countries collaborate to impose a Syrian peace plan.