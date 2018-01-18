New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Expecting Her First Child

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who became the world’s youngest female leader when she took office in October, is expecting her first child in June.

Ardern, 37, and her partner Clarke Gayford announced the pregnancy in a statement Friday in Wellington, saying the couple wanted a family “but had been told we would need help for that to happen. That’s made this news a fantastic surprise.”

The Labour Party leader won plaudits early in the election campaign for dismissing questions about whether she intended to become a mother, saying it was unacceptable that women should have to answer such a question in the workplace. She said on Friday the couple are lucky that Gayford can stay home to be primary caregiver when so may parents juggle the care of new babies.

“It’s awesome to hear that Jacinda Ardern and her partner are negotiating caregiving and career,” said Gill Greer, chief executive of the National Council of Women in Wellington. “We would like to see every woman in New Zealand having the choice to have a family and a career –- or both, or neither –- without prejudice or judgment.”

Read Bloomberg’s November interview with Jacinda Ardern here

Ardern acknowledged she isn’t the first woman to have to juggle family and work commitments, nor the first to give birth in office. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto had a child in 1990 when in power.

“I am by no means the first woman to multi task, and in terms of being a woman in politics, there are plenty who have carved a path,” she told reporters.

Ardern said she first knew of her pregnancy on Oct. 13, in the midst of talks to form a coalition government after an inconclusive general election in September. She will take a six-week break after the birth, during which time Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be acting leader.

“Peters will act as prime minister, working with my office while staying in touch with me,” Ardern said. “I fully intend to be contactable and available throughout the six week period when needed. At the end of my leave I will resume all prime ministerial duties.”

‘Jacinda-mania’

Ardern turned around support for Labour after being elected leader on Aug.1 -- less than eight weeks from the Sept. 23 election -- stirring up what media dubbed “Jacinda-mania” with her appeal to younger voters and her promises to tackle social issues.

She was asked about motherhood within hours of becoming Labour leader, saying it’s a dilemma that many women face and “you’ve just got to take every day as it comes” while adding it was “totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace.”

Despite Labour winning just 37 percent of the vote and trailing the ruling National Party which got 44 percent, Ardern was able to negotiate a coalition with Peters’ New Zealand First Party and secure backing from the Greens in talks that concluded with the announcement of the government on Oct. 19. She was sworn in as prime minister on Oct. 26.