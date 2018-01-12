Ardent Putin Fan Zeman Headed to Czech Presidential Runoff Vote

Czech President Milos Zeman probably failed to win an outright re-election in the first round of a ballot seen as a public ruling on a veteran politician who has thrown his support behind Russian leader Vladimir Putin and mobilized voters with anti-migrant rhetoric.

Zeman, 73, will probably garner the most votes in the first round but too few to avoid a Jan. 26-27 runoff with one of his eight challengers, according to early results of the two-day first-round ballot that ended on Saturday. Zeman had 43 percent with 31 percent of voting districts counted, followed by Jiri Drahos, a 68-year-old chemistry professor and former chief of the academy of science, with 25 percent.

Andrej Babis and Milos Zeman Photographer: Michal Cizek/AFP via Getty Images

“This election is basically a referendum on whether Milos Zeman should continue as president, ” said Stanislav Balik, a political scientist at Masaryk University in Brno. “Whoever runs against Zeman in the second round will be in an extremely difficult spot. He’ll need to not only unite all the anti-Zeman voters, but even attract some of his former supporters.”

During his first five-year term, Zeman drew criticism for carving out a stronger mandate for the largely ceremonial post through what he calls a “creative interpretation” of the constitution. His rivals say the president’s pro-Russian and anti-migrant rhetoric and support of anti-establishment forces including a far-right party that advocates leaving the EU, have polarized the country. He has won support by lashing out against what he calls are urban elites detached from the lives of ordinary people.

Zeman raised eyebrows when just weeks after the U.K.’s decision to leave the EU, he called for a similar Czech referendum. He said he’d vote for staying, but the proposal rang alarm bells in one of the most euroskeptic members of the world’s largest trading bloc. Drahos has pledged to improve ties with the EU and return “dignity” to the presidential post -- a jab against Zeman, who has also made headlines by swearing in public and haranguing journalists.

While the Czech Republic is the EU’s richest post-communist member by economic output per capita -- it also has the bloc’s lowest unemployment and one of its fastest growth rates -- Zeman has tapped into anti-migrant rhetoric resembling that of populist forces that scored gains in European elections last year. He has appointed billionaire Andrej Babis, with whom he shares dislike for the EU’s refugee policies, as prime minister, even though the tycoon’s single-party government doesn’t have a majority in parliament.

The president has pledged to grant Babis a second chance to form a cabinet if he fails to win parliamentary approval on the first try. In turn, Babis has said he’d vote for Zeman, who also spoke at the congress of the Freedom and Direct Democracy, a anti-establishment party that has called for Czechs to harass Muslims and also leave the EU.

Opposition parties have decried Zeman’s alliance with Babis, but opinion polls show the president’s office to be the most trusted constitutional institution, ahead of the government and parliament, whose popularity has suffered amid bickering among coalitions and cabinet collapses. Among other powers, the president has the right to name central bank board members and is the commander-in-chief of the NATO member’s military.

Zeman has been one of the most prominent voices in Europe to call for the abolition of sanctions against Russia over the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. He has also linked Islam to terrorist attacks in Europe. That message resonates with his supporters, even though virtually no Muslim migrants have tried to settle in the country of 10.6 million people.