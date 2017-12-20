Supreme Court Lets Trump Team Withhold DACA Documents for Now

The U.S. Supreme Court said President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t have to immediately turn over documents consulted by government officials before they acted to end a deferred-deportation program for some young immigrants.

The high court, without published dissent, said a federal trial judge acted prematurely in ordering the administration to produce the materials in a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco. The four-page opinion said the judge should have first considered the administration’s bid to throw out the lawsuit.

The suit challenges President Donald Trump’s September decision to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which blocks deportation of people who entered the U.S. illegally as children and lets them apply for work permits. U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup held a hearing on the challenge in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The justices previously issued a temporary order protecting the administration from having to turn over the documents before a Dec. 22 deadline. That order came on a 5-4 vote, with the court’s liberals dissenting.

The case is In Re United States, 17-801.