Embattled EPA Chemical Safety Nominee Withdraws After Criticism

Michael Dourson, a former chemical industry consultant who was tapped to oversee chemical safety at the Environmental Protection Agency, withdrew his nomination after Republican senators raised concerns about his past work and possible conflicts of interest, according to a Trump administration official.

Dourson notified the Trump administration he was abandoning his bid to lead the EPA’s chemicals office on Wednesday, according to the official, who asked not to be identified speaking about a personnel move before an announcement was made.

Dourson, who already spent nearly 15 years working at the EPA, drew fire for his later work consulting for chemical companies. Several Republicans had balked at supporting Dourson, including the two Republican senators from North Carolina, who raised concerns about contaminated water at the Camp Lejeune military base. Other Republicans also expressed misgivings about his nomination.

Had he been confirmed, Dourson would have been in charge of overseeing the EPA’s decisions about whether and how to review thousands of chemicals.

Critics focused on Dourson’s leadership of the not-for-profit Toxicology Excellence for Risk Assessment, where he made determinations that often downplayed the risks of chemicals. Senate Democrats said Dourson too often recommend thresholds for chemical exposure well below levels deemed safe by the EPA and state regulators.

Supporters highlighted Dourson’s pro-bono work and his expert testimony describing how vapors from the solvent trichloroethylene were intruding into 130 homes and jeopardizing the residents -- providing the foundation for a later settlement.

Dourson already left his position as a professor of risk assessment and environmental health at the University of Cincinnati to serve as an adviser at the EPA. According to the Trump administration official, he is now looking for work outside the agency.

Dourson is one of just a few Trump nominees to withdraw from consideration after running into opposition in the Senate. Last month, Sam Clovis abandoned his bid to be a top Agriculture Department official after it was revealed he received emails from a Trump campaign adviser about meetings with Russian representatives.