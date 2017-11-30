Stocks Fall, Treasuries Rally on Political Turmoil: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks fell the most in three weeks and Treasuries surged with gold as financial markets lurched into risk-off mode after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents. Equities pared the worst of the fall as Senate Republicans edged closer to passing tax cuts.

The S&P 500 Index fell as much as 1.5 percent before cutting the drop in half as of 12:10 p.m. in New York. Gold futures surged more than 1 percent and 10-year Treasury yields plunged nine basis points. Bloomberg’s dollar index sank as investors flocked to the yen.

Haven assets surged after the former national security adviser agreed to provide cooperation that promises to take Special Counsel Robert Mueller deep into Donald Trump’s administration, unnerving markets that have been rallying on speculation deep tax cuts will jumpstart already strong economic growth. Equities pulled back from their depths amid news that Senate Republicans have the votes to pass tax cuts contributed.

“All of a sudden we get this news out and kind of have the rug jerked out from underneath the Trump Trade,” Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, said by phone. “I’m going by the seat of my pants based on what I’m hearing but we’ve had this great rally in the market, and now we have this other issue. We’ve had the rug jerked out from underneath us.”

Earlier Flynn, who was fired as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser after revelations that he lied about his communications with Russia’s ambassador, was charged for lying to federal agents about the contact.

The news overshadowed the Senate tax bill as it headed for a round of marathon votes Friday, with the chance of passage remaining high even after leaders suspended voting yesterday after a key compromise to win a majority had collapsed. Equities have been rallying on signs the bill will pass, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 24,000 for the first time Thursday.

Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group, discusses how markets could react. Daybreak: Americas." (Source: Bloomberg)

“I don’t know if it’s shocking, at least not since Flynn cut off communications a couple weeks ago,” Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group LLC, said by phone. “But as far as the markets, markets don’t like volatility of any kind and this creates the possibility of uncertainty in the White House.”

There are also reports the White House is weighing replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a week before Congress must act to prevent a partial government shutdown.

— With assistance by Randall Jensen