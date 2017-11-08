One57 Penthouse Sold in New York's Biggest Foreclosure Auction

A penthouse at the ultra-luxury One57 tower -- the most expensive home ever seized in New York City -- has found a new owner.

Unit 79 at the Billionaires’ Row skyscraper sold for $36 million at a foreclosure auction. The buyer, one of five bidders aside from the bank, wouldn’t answer questions, and his name wasn’t immediately available. Shell companies linked to Kolawole Akanni Aluko, a Nigerian businessman accused by the U.S. of receiving contracts with his country’s state-owned oil company after bribing a government official, bought the apartment for $50.9 million in 2014.

The One57 building. Photographer: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images

Foreclosure proceedings were started in January. An auction scheduled for July was delayed after a creditor claimed Aluko owed it about $83 million for gasoline and jet fuel. While the foreclosure was stalled, the unit was put on the market for $39 million.