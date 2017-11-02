Apple Holiday Sales Projection Tops Estimates on iPhone X Demand

Apple Inc. forecast holiday sales that exceeded most analyst estimates, a sign it expects robust demand for the new iPhone X, the company’s most important product launch in years.

The 10-year anniversary iPhone will help push sales to a record high of $84 billion to $87 billion in the quarter ending in late December, Apple said in a statement. Analysts predicted revenue of $84 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The previous record was $78 billion during the holiday quarter of 2016.

The iPhone X has two headline innovations: an edge-to-edge display and a facial recognition system that uses 3-D sensors. Both components have endured production problems, and analysts had been expecting limited supply of the phone when it goes on sale Friday in stores.

Production is “going well, we’re doing more each week and I’m pleased with how things are going,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in an interview. "The initial demand for iPhone X has been very, very strong."

The current six-week waiting time for online iPhone X orders will be reduced in the next two days as Apple adds more production capacity, he added.

IPhones usually account for about two-thirds of Apple revenue and the devices are a hub for a growing suite of other products and services from the company. If the iPhone X is a big hit, that could fuel growth of offerings like Apple Music and iCloud storage in coming years.

Apple shares have hit records this week, with investors predicting demand for the handset will continue in future quarters. Soon after people started pre-ordering the iPhone X on Oct. 27, shipping times lengthened to as many as six weeks. That suggested strong demand and limited supply with Apple saying demand was “off the charts.” Long lines were already forming outside Apple retail stores ahead of the Friday launch.

Apple shares rose 3 percent in extended trading after closing at $168.11 in New York. That left them up 45 percent this year.

Apple also forecast a gross profit margin of 38 percent to 38.5 percent for the holiday quarter. Analysts were looking for 38.5 percent. Results over this crucial period will also benefit from the HomePod, a smart speaker that will be available in December. It competes with a range of revamped Echo speakers from Amazon.com Inc. and Google’s Home devices.

For the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 30, Apple reported earnings of $2.07 a share on revenue of $52.6 billion. Analysts projected $1.87 a share and sales of $50.7 billion. Sales in Greater China rose 12 percent to $9.8 billion.

Cook highlighted market share gains in China for the iPhone, iPad and Mac products. "We sold more iPhones than we expected," he said. "We had double-digit iPhone growth in many of the emerging markets."

Apple said Mac sales jumped 25 percent in the period, iPad revenue grew 14 percent and Other Products, such as the Watch and AirPods, surged 36 percent.

When Apple unveiled the $999 iPhone X in September, it also introduced the iPhone 8, which is $300 cheaper and a more modest upgrade to the prior handset. The iPhone 8 went on sale a week before the end of the September quarter, and contributed to fiscal fourth-quarter results.

It’s the first time that Apple has staggered the release of new handsets that were unveiled at the same time. The delay may have prompted some buyers to wait to check out the iPhone X before deciding on its more affordable sibling. That may have pushed more sales into the holiday quarter.

The results follow strong third quarters from technology companies including Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon. Shoppers, advertisers and businesses are more active online and a lot of that is happening on Apple iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

Apple’s reinvigorated effort to expand Services, like the App Store and Apple Music, has also locked customers into its products more tightly. That’s creating more stable demand for the iPhone X even amid manufacturing problems. The company said its Services business generated record revenue of $8.5 billion in the fiscal fourth-quarter, up 34 percent from a year earlier.

The organic light-emitting diode technology used in iPhone X screens is currently sourced from just one supplier, Samsung Display Co., while the array of components used to make the three-dimensional sensor have never previously been manufactured in the quantities required for the iPhone X, and suppliers have struggled to ramp up production effectively.

One of Apple’s latest customer lock-in tools is an updated mobile operating system supporting augmented reality features and apps that can super-impose images and information onto a user’s view of the real world.

The innovation may prove an important step on the path to Apple’s potential next big product, smart glasses, for which CEO Cook has created a dedicated team. Apple’s research and development spending climbed 17 percent in the three months through September to $3 billion.

— With assistance by Emily Chang