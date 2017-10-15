Austrian Nationalists Close In on Power With Millennial at Head

Austrian voters gave 31-year-old conservative Sebastian Kurz a mandate to form a new government in an election on Sunday, setting up a potential coalition with the nationalist Freedom Party as junior partner, according to projections based on partial returns.

Kurz’s People’s Party took 31.5 percent of the vote, with Chancellor Christian Kern’s Social Democrats in second place with about 27 percent and the Freedom Party third place at about 26 percent, according to Sora projections for ORF public television.

Read more: Why Austria may empower world’s youngest leader

The outcome may mark a triumph for European populists after they were kept out of power this year in elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany, though the Freedom Party was already part of Austria’s government as recently as 2005. Norbert Hofer, its narrowly defeated candidate in the nation’s presidential election last year, immediately staked a claim to a strong role for his party.

“People demanded change,” Hofer said in an ORF television interview. Any coalition with the People’s Party should be “a partnership of equals,” he said.

Kurz, the Austrian foreign minister who took up the Freedom Party’s hardline stance on immigration during the campaign, now has a chance to become the world’s youngest government leader. After a campaign dominated by migration and fair access to social security, his likely vice chancellor would be the Freedom Party’s Heinz-Christian Strache, 48.

Tax Cuts

While Kurz and Freedom’s Strache may shake up Austria’s cozy political order, they broadly agree in pledging business-friendly policies, notably to scrap corporate taxes on retained profits. They’ll also stay in the German-led camp favoring fiscal austerity in the euro area.

The swell of anxiety over immigration to Austria began building 2015, when almost 70,000 mostly-Muslim refugees sought asylum from war-torn countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Schools and hospitals in the nation of 8.7 million struggled to accommodate the newcomers, and disagreements over whether it was fair to give immigrants generous welfare support dominate the media.

Though absentee and mail ballots have yet to be counted, the projections suggest that the Freedom Party will return to government in Austria for the first time since 2005 and a decade of Social Democratic rule will end.

Ronald Lauder, head of the World Jewish Congress, congratulated Kurz and expressed concern about the strength of the Freedom Party, which he said is “full of xenophobes and racists.”

“It is sad and distressing that such a platform should receive more than a quarter of the vote and become the country’s second party,” Lauder said in an emailed statement. “My only hope is that they won’t end up in government.”

— With assistance by Matthias Wabl