Technology Billionaires Lose $16 Billion After Today's Selloff

By
Tom Metcalf

Technology tycoons lost $15.5 billion from their fortunes on Monday as a sell-off of the sector’s most valuable companies intensified. Facebook Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg saw the biggest drop in net worth of $3.2 billion, followed by a $1.3 billion decline for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Jack Ma and a $1.2 billion wipeout for Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos. The 59 tech moguls on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index control $942 billion, more than any other industry in the ranking.

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.