Nike Backs NFL Players' Right to Protest in U.S. Anthem Debate
Nike Inc. waded into the debate over NFL players not standing during the National Anthem, saying it backs their right to do so.
“Nike supports athletes and their right to freedom of expression on issues that are of great importance to our society,” Nike said in a statement.
The world’s largest sportswear brand has the main license for NFL-related merchandise, including uniforms.
