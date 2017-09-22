charted

Batman Soars as Americans Boost Their Halloween Spending

Consumers will spend $9.1 billion on the holiday this year
By
Alexandra Stratton

Americans will break records with their Halloween spending this year, according to the National Retail Federation, which surveyed roughly 7,000 consumers. The trade group predicts that people will spend $9.1 billion on the holiday, up 8.3 percent from last year. Almost 70 percent of shoppers plan to buy costumes -- with superheros like Batman ranking high in their preferences.

