S&P 500 at 2,500 Latest Milestone for a Supercharged Bull Run

The relentless bull market in American equities capped another milestone Friday, with the S&P 500 Index topping 2,500 for the first time.

It’s just the latest accolade for the second-longest bull run in U.S. history, a surge that’s added almost $20 trillion to the value of American equities. While the streak needs to last 11 more months to claim the duration title, it’s racked up a number of impressive statistics. Here’s a look at a few of them.

The run from 676.53 -- the bear market bottom on March 9, 2009 -- has added almost 1,800 points to the index, good for an advance of 269 percent. That surpasses the 266 percent climb from 1949 to 1956, making it the third-strongest rally ever, data compiled by S&P Dow Jones Indices and Bloomberg show.

Known as the most-hated bull market, the past 8 1/2-year has seen more than $200 billion pulled out of equity funds, data compiled by Bloomberg and the Investment Company Institute show. Euphoria, a signature characteristic of the internet boom in the 1990s, is nowhere to be found. And that’s one reason many see this cycle has more room to run.

Who’s buying then? Turns out it’s companies themselves. Having snapped up more than $3 trillion of their own stock since 2009, corporate America dwarfs any other buyer as the biggest ally of the bull market.

The latest leg has been unusual in its persistence, with the S&P 500 going more than 440 days without a drawback of at least 5 percent -- the longest stretch in 20 years. The last slump came in June 2016, after the Brexit vote.

At 19 times forecast earnings, the S&P 500 is trading at the most expensive level since the dot-com era. While that has raised mild alarms among Fed officials, one fact that bears can’t ignore is stocks still look reasonably valued relative to bonds. Moreover, earnings momentum has shown no signs of abating. The S&P 500’s quarterly profits just had the first back-to-back gains exceeding 10 percent since 2011. And analysts expect companies to sustain that level of growth every year through at least 2019.

The latest 500-point trip took more than 1,110 days, almost five time faster than it took from 1,500 to 2,000.

Megacaps have done the heavy lifting, as one might expect in a cap-weighted index. So-called FAAMG stocks have gained at least 20 percent this year, compared with a 12 percent gain in the S&P 500.

A rising market is not lifting all boats as investors keep a leery eye on a thinning market. The equal-weight S&P 500 Index has gained 9 percent this year, compared with a 12 percent gain in the cap-weighted index.