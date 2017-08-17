Cleveland Now Leads U.S. Cities for Seriously Underwater Homes

Ranking is for homes with loans 25% or more higher than value

The Las Vegas metropolitan area, which led the nation with the biggest share of seriously underwater homes after the housing crash, has been overtaken by Cleveland.

The share of homeowners in the Nevada city whose loans are higher than the property’s market value by 25 percent or more fell to 20 percent in the second quarter from 55 percent four years earlier, according to figures released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions. Cleveland’s share was 22 percent, down from 39 percent in the second quarter of 2013, when the research company began tracking the data.

Home prices in Vegas, which has a lower unemployment rate than Cleveland, have jumped 53 percent over the past four years, compared with a 17 percent increase for the Cleveland area, according to ATTOM.

“The underlying economic and demographic fundamentals being stronger in Las Vegas will mean the seriously underwater rate will continue to go down at a faster and steadier pace than what we see in Cleveland,” said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president at the firm.