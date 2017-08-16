Protesters to Call on Dimon, Schwarzman to Quit Trump Council

In today's 'Walk the Talk,' Bloomberg's Jeff Green discusses the mounting pressure on the CEOs who are on President Donald Trump's business-advisory council. He speaks with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu on 'Bloomberg Markets.' (Source: Bloomberg)

Jamie Dimon and Stephen Schwarzman are facing renewed criticism for their ties to President Donald Trump.

Protesters will descend on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s headquarters in New York on Wednesday with more than 400,000 petitions collected across the U.S., according to a statement from groups including the Center for Popular Democracy and Make the Road New York. The groups are calling for Dimon, the chief executive officer of JPMorgan, and Schwarzman, Blackstone Group LP’s CEO, to quit Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum.

Dimon was also criticized for his role on Trump’s council at the bank’s annual meeting in May. The CEO rejected protesters’ calls to quit the group. At the time, he said while he doesn’t agree with all the president’s policies, he still wants to help him lead the country.

This week, Dimon and Schwarzman joined U.S. corporate leaders in denouncing racial intolerance that turned violent over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Schwarzman is chairman of the Forum.

