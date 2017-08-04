Hollywood Duds Hit at the Box Office as Ticket Sales Drop

It’s been a dismal summer season at the North American box office. Sales as of Aug. 3 are down 8.8 percent from last year, mainly the result of franchise fatigue, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Paul Sweeney. While Warner Bros.’s "Wonder Woman" and Sony Corp.’s "Spider-Man" have been top performers, they’ve done little to boost overall theater traffic. Sequel underperformance weighed on most of the summer last year until some low-budget originals provided a last-minute spurt.