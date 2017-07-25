Inside Hampton Creek’s Empty Boardroom

The resignation of all the company’s remaining outside board members was the culmination of a year of turmoil.

Last week, employees at Hampton Creek Inc. received some startling news. Four of the food startup’s five board members had quit, leaving only Hampton Creek’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Joshua Tetrick.

The group departure happened in June and was the culmination of over a year’s worth of infighting during which many of Hampton Creek’s executives, investors and board members lost faith in the aggressive founder they’d previously hailed as a visionary. They came to question whether Tetrick was the right leader for the struggling startup, which was losing money, missing product deadlines and trying to manage a litany of food safety problems, according to interviews with more than a dozen Hampton Creek insiders, former employees and investors, who asked to remain anonymous because they have signed non-disclosure agreements with the company.

By the spring, some of Tetrick’s most fervent defenders decided that he’d become a liability to Hampton Creek as well as their own reputations. According to two of the people, board members and shareholders moved to quell Tetrick’s power by proposing a generous influx of capital for the cash-strapped startup on the condition that the CEO give his board more control. According to one person, the informal proposal was $40 million to $60 million.

Photographer: Sam Hall/Bloomberg

Tetrick refused the money, said two of the people. Hampton Creek is losing about $4 million a month, according to the people. Absent additional funding, the startup is projected to run out of money within six months, the people said.

Andrew Noyes, a spokesman for Hampton Creek, said there was no offer and disputed the losses. In an emailed statement, he said: “The company has solid strategic and financial support from major investors across the world, including Khosla Ventures, Mitsui, Nan Fung Group and Temasek Holdings. We’re fortunate to have the capital to grow today and access to additional capital, if required, in the years to come.”

The board exits raise many questions about Hampton Creek’s future, including who will check Tetrick and protect shareholders’ interests. “It is rare and questionable that a company of any legitimate size would see all members of its board, minus the CEO, resign,” said David Larcker, director of Stanford University’s Corporate Governance Research Initiative. “It’s reasonable that employees, investors, suppliers and creditors be concerned for the company’s future, which portends to be dramatic.”

Hampton Creek’s boardroom troubles began in 2015 after Tetrick revised the startup’s governance documents to strip away the board’s authority, said four people familiar with the matter. The changes gave Tetrick majority voting power over the board and prevented him from being fired, they said.

Accounts vary on whether the changes were communicated in sufficient detail to board members beforehand. The spokesman for Hampton Creek said they were and that board members unanimously signed off on them. What’s clear is that Hampton Creek’s board felt uncomfortable.

The board members who left in June are Bon Appétit Management Co. co-founder and CEO Fedele Bauccio, and Khosla Ventures partner Samir Kaul, both of whom declined to comment. Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who also quit then, did not respond to requests for comment.

Bart Swanson, a partner for Horizons Ventures, one of Hampton Creek’s largest shareholders, left the board last summer. Philanthropist and advocate Lynne Benioff left in the fall. The Hampton Creek spokesman said Swanson left because the venture firm where he worked decided to forfeit its seat in a sign of support for Tetrick and that Benioff left for personal reasons. Swanson and Benioff declined to comment.

At least two of the outgoing directors had poured millions of dollars into the company on behalf of venture funds that continue to own shares in Hampton Creek. The four who departed in June said, through a shared spokesman, that they will continue to advise Tetrick and the startup. In an email, the spokesman said: “We continue to fully support Hampton Creek and its CEO Josh in their exciting and important mission to change the food industry for the better of all people.”

Tetrick has described the board vacancies as a way to give more power to staff. “Ensuring our employees maintain their ability to direct our mission is as critical as the technologies we deploy and the products we launch,” he said in an emailed statement.

Joshua Tetrick. Photographer: David Paul Morris

The empty boardroom is the latest twist for a company that promised to pioneer the future of food but is now facing an uncertain future itself. In six years, Tetrick has raised about $220 million for his mission, winning support of a slew of powerful Silicon Valley billionaires including Salesforce.com Inc. CEO Marc Benioff and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang. Tetrick wants to use technology to make plant-based foods that can be used in lieu of animal proteins, and Hampton Creek’s eggless Just Mayo became a sensation when it debuted in 2014. Some investors last valued the company at $1.1 billion.

But shareholders lost power in late 2015 when Tetrick changed the startup’s governance documents, said four people familiar with the matter. The revisions gave Tetrick majority voting power over his board and prevented him from being fired. Swanson and several shareholders took issue with the changes, but the proposal ultimately received board approval. Hampton Creek needed the capital, and the new investors had agreed to accept the new terms.

By August 2016, Swanson resigned from the board, said three people familiar with the matter. Lynne Benioff, who is married to Salesforce’s CEO, quit several weeks later. Last month, Hampton Creek’s four remaining directors realized the extent to which their power had been stripped after Tetrick fired several of Hampton Creek’s executives and senior employees without board approval.

For months, senior employees had been sparring with Tetrick over the allocation of Hampton Creek’s dwindling money, said three of the people. Tetrick wanted to increase the budget for the company’s lab-grown meat initiative. The senior employees argued Hampton Creek should focus on its egg-replacement products, which had been promised to investors two years prior. The employees were also pushing Tetrick to allocate resources to improve Hampton Creek’s food-safety oversight. The company disputed that employees made requests for additional quality assurance resources.

On April 24, Hampton Creek’s chief financial officer, chief operations officer and human resources chief discovered they had been fired along with the company’s head of finance and logistics. Tetrick did not notify his directors in advance, said the people.

Following the firings, Hampton Creek’s board met with Tetrick. The meeting grew heated and expletives were hurled as board members erupted in outrage.

Running out of cash, the board members made an offer they hoped Tetrick couldn’t refuse, said two of the people. Existing shareholders would provide Hampton Creek up to $60 million of fresh capital on the understanding that Tetrick return power to Hampton Creek’s board, said one of the people. It would also allow the board to move Tetrick to a diminished role and place a more experienced executive in charge of operations, three of the people said. Tetrick declined the offer, which was never formalized in a term sheet, they said.

The board meeting concluded with an agreement that Tetrick would not make major decisions without consulting his directors, two of the people said. Tetrick agreed, but less than six weeks later, he fired three more of Hampton Creek’s executives without the board’s permission, they said.

The dismissal of these three executives came while the employees were on a business trip in Majorca, Spain. During their weekend break, Tetrick created a ruse, said one of the people. Tetrick told the three to cancel their flights to a meeting in Germany. Instead, Tetrick instructed, they would pitch a wealthy venture capitalist who happened to be in Majorca on Monday afternoon, the person said.

Tetrick asked the executives to book a conference room at a Majorcan hotel and video conference him into the investor pitch. But when the three executives patched Tetrick into the meeting, they were surprised to see him sitting with a member of Hampton Creek’s human resources department. Moments later the supposed potential investor arrived. The man introduced himself as an agent who had been hired by Tetrick, the person said. He was there to serve the executives their termination documents and take their company laptops, the person said.

Upon learning of the firings, the directors called an emergency board meeting in which some members demanded Tetrick reverse his action. But it was too late. Tetrick had already shared details of the discharge with a journalist from the Guardian. Four days later, on June 9, the four remaining board members resigned.

Hampton Creek also had to deal with another crisis in June. That month, Target received a tip that Hampton Creek had shipped and then withdrawn cookie dough that had tested positive for pathogens. Hampton Creek said the allegation was false. Target announced it was removing all of Hampton Creek’s products from its stores. At the time, Hampton Creek issued a statement that said, “We have robust food safety standards, and as such, we remain confident about the safety of all products we sell and distribute.” Target is the company’s biggest retail customer, according to two people familiar with the startup’s financials, and Hampton Creek continues to lose revenue as Target and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigate the situation.

Tetrick has lately been trying to hang on to key employees, said two people familiar with the matter. Last week, he began offering retention packages to some, said two employees, who asked not to be identified because the matter was private. On Thursday, workers were instructed to not speak to reporters. Morale has been low, and many employees are interviewing at competing startups, they said. At least 15 executives and senior employees have departed Hampton Creek in the past year. The company said it has replaced most of the departed executives with new hires.

Several investors said they weren’t notified of the directors’ departures in June. In an email, the spokesman for Hampton Creek wrote: “A number of major investors were aware before Monday.” Two prominent shareholders say they learned the board had quit through reports by Bloomberg. The investors said they were disappointed to hear Hampton Creek’s board had quit but not surprised. One of the investors, who asked not to be identified, said Tetrick is a resilient and capable leader. Under his control, according to this investor, Hampton Creek will survive the board exits like it has weathered other recent scandals.

Stanford’s Larcker said founders presumably know what’s best for their own company. “When the founder holds the majority of the voting power and there’s a difference of vision, the board might step aside, perhaps into an advisory role, and let the founder and investors select another board.”

Some of Hampton Creek’s investors are also asking questions about the startup’s negative gross margins. A recent Hampton Creek accounting document shows Hampton Creek’s product groups, like dressings and cookies, range from negative 20 percent to negative 200 percent, meaning the company loses between 20 cents and $2 for every $1 it gets in sales. The Hampton Creek spokesman disputed those numbers but declined to be more specific.

Fundraising has also proven difficult. A corporate filing provided by private stock market firm Equidate shows Tetrick attempted to raise about $150 million from investors in 2016. But, according to the people familiar with the matter, Tetrick took in less than $10 million, forcing him to sharply reduce the company’s spending.

In May, Tetrick visited Dubai, hoping to sway foreign investors who may be less familiar with Hampton Creek’s recent controversies and management turmoil. The foreign investors have yet to cut a check.