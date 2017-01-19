Tesla’s Autopilot Vindicated With 40% Drop in Crashes

Tesla’s driver-assistance features, known collectively as Autopilot, have been vindicated.

The U.S. Department of Transportation closed its investigation into a May 7 collision with a tractor-trailer that killed a driver using Autopilot. The agency found no indication of a safety problem with it. In fact, the evidence disclosed by Tesla in the investigation included crucial data that’s been missing from the safety debate surrounding automated cars: crash rates.

Tesla is in a unique position to determine the precise impact of Autopilot on crash rates, more so than any other car manufacturer. That’s because while all Tesla vehicles come with the hardware necessary for Autopilot, you need a software upgrade that costs thousands of dollars for it to work. Since buyers can add Autopilot features after purchase, this provides a perfect before-and-after comparison.

It turns out, according to the data Tesla provided to investigators, installing Autopilot prevents crashes—by an astonishing 40 percent. The chart below comes from the report NHTSA issued while concluding its investigation. Approximately one-third of the mileage on the cars were driven before the upgrade to Autosteer (the most controversial component of the driving suite), while the remaining miles were accrued after installation.

Crash rates in model years 2014-2016 Model S and Model X vehicles Source: NHTSA, Tesla

Tesla’s reputation took a hit after it disclosed the driver death that triggered the federal probe, and it’s no exaggeration to say it changed the way people think about self-driving cars, despite the thousands of deaths annually tied to ordinary vehicles. Consumer Reports went so far as to call on Tesla to revoke the features until changes were made. What Tesla had initially designed to be a safety feature had suddenly become a liability.

The only statistic that Tesla offered in its public defense at the time was flimsy: Teslas had been driven on Autopilot for 130 million miles before the first fatal crash, compared with a national U.S. rate of 94 million miles per fatality. With only one death, this was hardly good statistical evidence, especially when one considers that the Tesla Model S has the highest safety rating to begin with and Autopilot is only recommended for highway driving.



Now—ironically thanks to an investigation that initially hurt the company—there is finally some real data, and it’s good news for Tesla.

“Tesla is not under any active investigation after today,” said NHTSA spokesman Bryan Thomas.

Autopilot Evolves

A separate investigation into the fatal accident by the National Transportation Safety Board is ongoing and will present conclusions by early summer. The NTSB is an independent agency that has no regulatory power.

Meanwhile Autopilot continues to evolve. Tesla rolled out a new version of its software in November, known as Tesla 8.0. The changes require drivers to touch the steering wheel more frequently and increase reliance on radar in addition to its cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the radar would have been able to detect the truck that was involved in the fatal broadside accident.

In October, the company began shipping new Autopilot hardware with enhanced sensors that it says will eventually enable fully autonomous driving. Every car now ships with eight cameras and a dozen sensors to give 360-degree visibility. The company is rolling out new features that make use of the sensor suite in regular over-the-air updates.