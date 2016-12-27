U.S. Consumer Confidence Jumps to Highest Level Since 2001

How Did U.S. Retailers Do This Holiday Shopping Season?

Consumer confidence climbed in December to the highest level since August 2001 as Americans were more upbeat about the outlook than at any time in the last 13 years, according to a report Tuesday from the New York-based Conference Board.

Key Points

Confidence index increased to 113.7 (forecast was 109) from a revised 109.4 in November

Measure of consumer expectations for the next six months rose to 105.5, the highest since December 2003, from 94.4

Present conditions index fell to 126.1 from 132

Share of Americans expecting better business conditions six months from now rose to 23.6 percent, the highest since February 2011, from 16.4 percent

Big Picture

The most important business stories of the day. Get Bloomberg's daily newsletter. Politics The latest political news, analysis, charts, and dispatches from Washington. You will now receive the Politics newsletter Markets The most important market news of the day. So you can sleep an extra five minutes. You will now receive the Markets newsletter Technology Insights into what you'll be paying for, downloading and plugging in tomorrow and 10 years from now. You will now receive the Technology newsletter Pursuits What to eat, drink, wear and drive – in real life and your dreams. You will now receive the Pursuits newsletter Game Plan The school, work and life hacks you need to get ahead. You will now receive the Game Plan newsletter American households are expecting a Donald Trump administration to deliver. They are more upbeat about the prospects for the economy, labor market and their incomes, according to the Conference Board’s report. The results corroborate surveys by the University of Michigan and the National Federation of Independent Business, which showed jumps in household and business sentiment on Trump’s pledges to boost jobs, cut taxes and ease regulations.

Economist Takeaways

“The post-election surge in optimism for the economy, jobs and income prospects, as well as for stock prices which reached a 13-year high, was most pronounced among older consumers,” Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “Looking ahead to 2017, consumers’ continued optimism will depend on whether or not their expectations are realized.”

The Details