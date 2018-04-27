Kanye Can't Save Tesla
Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Chipotle's long road back to Indonesian mine malfeasance, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.
And don't miss Alex Webb on Facebook's failures: "The problem is that Facebook’s actions seem largely not to have matched its lofty words. So much has been characterized by obfuscation. Zuckerberg repeatedly conflated data and content in his testimony to U.S. lawmakers. When confronted with the same topic on Wednesday as it pertained to the collection of cookies from third-party websites, Schroepfer hastily claimed (misleadingly) such data's sole value was in identifying fake accounts. The reality is that it allows for better ad targeting."
To contact the editor responsible for this story:
Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net