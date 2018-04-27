Kanye Can't Save Tesla

From Chipotle's long road back to Indonesian mine malfeasance, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

From Chipotle's long road back to Indonesian mine malfeasance, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Good morning! This is Fly Charts, the daily charts-only newsletter from Gadfly; sign up here. From Chipotle's long road back to Indonesian mine malfeasance, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today.

Free Falling Dragon energy can't save Tesla from its ever-escalating cash burn. Source: Bloomberg

Not Super It would be a big blow for Apple to sell fewer phones in a year when it introduced a hotly anticipated new model. But it's a real possibility. Source: Bloomberg and Mizuho Securities (for Q2 2018 estimate)

No Thanks Chipotle's new CEO is delivering the right message. But the chain has a whole lot of ground to make up. Source: YouGov BrandIndex

Ebb Tide Indonesia's interference in a New Guinea mine has consequences beyond Freeport-McMoRan's struggling share price. Source: Bank Indonesia, Bloomberg

And don't miss Alex Webb on Facebook's failures: "The problem is that Facebook’s actions seem largely not to have matched its lofty words. So much has been characterized by obfuscation. Zuckerberg repeatedly conflated data and content in his testimony to U.S. lawmakers. When confronted with the same topic on Wednesday as it pertained to the collection of cookies from third-party websites, Schroepfer hastily claimed (misleadingly) such data's sole value was in identifying fake accounts. The reality is that it allows for better ad targeting."

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.