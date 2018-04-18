The White House doesn't seem to care about the impact of its sanctions on important markets, and Iran's oil could be next.

The White House doesn't seem to care about the impact of its sanctions on important markets, and Iran's oil could be next.

The U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum producer United Co. Rusal should be a stark warning to Iran and buyers of its oil. This White House doesn't seem to care about the impact of its sanctions on important markets, and oil could be next.

I wrote a couple of weeks ago that President Trump's sanction threat against Iranian oil needed to be taken more seriously. Rusal shows just how far he's prepared to go -- whatever the consequences.

The Rusal sanctions have "dramatically affected" the aluminum market, according to Goldman Sachs. The commodity's price on the London Metal Exchange has jumped 21 percent since April 5, the day before the company was shut out of the Western financial system. It has hit a six-year high and could rise another 25 percent to $3,000 a ton, according to the bank. That's a level last seen just before the 2008 crash.

The Rusal Effect Sanctions on Rusal have boosted aluminum prices to levels not seen since September 2011 Source: Bloomberg

The lack of apparent concern in the White House for collateral damage is telling, whether it's soaring prices or the jobs and pay of Rusal employees in places like Ireland and Jamaica.

This has deep implications for oil and Iran. Trump is due to decide by May 12 whether to extend waivers that were put in place as part of the Iran nuclear deal. If he does not, sanctions would snap back into effect and it would be up to the president to decide how they will be implemented.

And Trump has the tools to bring other parts of the world into line on sanctions. The U.S. introduced legislation in 2012 to deny access to the U.S. banking system to anyone who "knowingly conducted or facilitated any significant financial transaction with the Central Bank of Iran or another Iranian financial institution designated by the Secretary of the Treasury for the imposition of sanctions."

Iran's Buyers Nine countries account for 96 percent of Iran's crude oil exports, all face the risk of U.S. sanctions Source: Bloomberg tanker tracking

Last time around, President Obama granted six-monthly waivers to countries that showed they were cutting their purchases of Iranian crude. The attack on Rusal suggests his successor may not be so patient.

Iran exports about 2.1 million barrels a day of crude, with 30 percent going to China and roughly a quarter each to Europe and to India. While the EU may not re-impose its own 2012 ban on Iranian oil purchases, that might not matter. If its banks, shipping companies, refiners, insurers and ports risk losing access to the banking system, they would have little option but to end their involvement.

In the absence of individual waivers, all Iran's oil exports are at risk, which is pretty meaningful to the crude market. To be sure, oil is much more important to the smooth-running of the global economy than aluminum and that might bring an element of caution into the president's deliberations. But he might also decide that there's a bigger issue at stake and could see benefits from his action.

Saudi Steps in Saudi Arabia boosted oil production in 2011 ahead of the imposition of sanctions on Iran Source: Bloomberg

He might surmise that any disruption to global physical oil flows would be short-lived. The loss of Iranian exports would boost U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. As the only holder of significant spare production capacity, the kingdom would benefit more than anybody else from offsetting the loss of Iranian supplies. That's what happened in 2011, ahead of the imposition of the last round of sanctions on Iran. Don't bet against it happening again.

