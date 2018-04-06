Let's Stop Giving Retailers a Free Pass on Data Breaches

The news has been dominated lately by the failure of one company, Facebook Inc., to safeguard customer data. But Facebook isn't alone.

In just the past two weeks, several major retailers have reported consumer data-security incidents:

But while the Facebook story has shaken the business and political worlds for days, these other data security lapses, affecting millions of U.S. consumers, have barely made a ripple.

Under Armour shares initially fell after it announced the breach, but have already bounced back.

No Dent in the Armour Under Armour stock didn't take much of a beating after a breach of the company's MyFitnessPal accounts Source: Bloomberg

Hudson's Bay stock fell just 0.45 percent the day after it revealed its breach -- a day when major stock indexes tumbled on the threat of a U.S.-China trade war.

It's difficult to measure how rattled consumers have been about these data-security issues. But I certainly haven't seen a groundswell of social-media outrage at these companies that is anything like the #deleteFacebook movement percolating online.

Perhaps I shouldn't be terribly surprised that no one is panicking about these data leaks. In 2014, when I was new to covering the retail industry, Home Depot Inc. acknowledged a massive data breach that affected 56 million credit and debit cards. I remember thinking, "I'm going to be writing about the fallout of this for months -- if not years."

Turns out I was wrong. Home Depot's sales never took a meaningful hit.

What Data Breach? Home Depot has consistently delivered robust comparable sales growth, even as many other retailers struggle

With the exception of Target Corp., which saw its sales whacked after a 2013 breach, shoppers generally don't appear to respond to these incidents by changing their shopping habits. Investors know it, so they don't dump a stock when these things happen.

And I worry this dynamic is a harmful one, leaving consumers more vulnerable than they should be. What incentive do retailers have to beef up their security operations or invest in security-related innovation if there are no consequences when they mess up?

I understand why the Facebook scandal has captured so much more attention than these other incidents. The social network has said political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to data about up to 87 million of its users. That's a huge number. And this issue is tangled up in so many other captivating storylines, including whether Silicon Valley behemoths have too much power and how social media may have influenced the U.S. presidential election.

And people are generally more anxious about data security with social media sites than with other companies. Perhaps the Facebook story has resonated partly because it confirms something many people already feared.

Trust Gap In a 2016 survey, Americans were asked how confident they were in the ability of certain institutions to protect their data. Social media sites got fewer "very confident" responses than other institutions, including retailers Source: Pew Research Center

I suspect some of the consumer complacency about the retailer security incidents simply reflects what's known as "breach fatigue." After you've had to replace a compromised card or dispute fraudulent charges so many times, it just starts to feel ordinary.

But consumers should not accept these conditions as ordinary. Retailers and the payments industry will surely do better if they sense their customers will flee -- or at least be indignant -- if they do not.

