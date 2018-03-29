Merging two listed companies to create a company with a single listing is bread-and-butter stuff for investment bankers. Doing so with Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co., which Bloomberg News says is under discussion, would be nothing short of revolutionary. For once, the bankers are really going to earn those fat fees.

The two companies (three if you count Nissan's 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi) have a famously byzantine structure: Renault owns 43 percent of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15 percent of Renault. Unpicking those cross-shareholdings will be extremely difficult, not least because the French state will demand assurances that Renault won't be disadvantaged (it owns 15 percent too). That doesn't mean the Renault-Nissan alliance boss Carlos Ghosn shouldn't try.

Remarkably, the alliance's peculiar governance has worked quite well over the years. By bringing together purchasing, engineering and technology, Renault and Nissan reckon they'll save about 5.5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) this year. They have complementary geographies (Nissan in China, U.S .and Japan; Renault in Europe and Latin America) and they've made big strides in electric vehicles.

An Unlikely Success Renault and Nissan's alliance has cut annual costs by 5 billion euros. They're not finished. Source: Renault

The trouble is, there's not much point delivering synergies if the market then applies a big discount to those earnings for governance reasons.

Before today, Renault's market value was about 27.5 billion euros. which sounds impressive until you reverse out the roughly 15 billion euros that its Nissan stake is worth, plus another 1 billion euros or so for the small stake Renault owns in Daimler AG. With other adjustments, the market assigns just 5 billion euros of value to Renault's carmaking business, Evercore ISI calculated earlier this month. In share price terms, that's about 35 percent less than "fair value".

The other problem is management. Ghosn, 64, doesn't plan to give up the reins any time soon but the present structure works partly because this archetypal globe-hopping Davos man has willed it so. A unified structure would be easier for his eventual successor to manage.

These difficulties have been evident for years and yet nothing has changed. That's partly because a merger would dilute the influence of Paris. With car markets humming right now, that might not seem such a problem. Perhaps reform-minded ex-banker Emmanuel Macron is a more willing seller than predecessor Francois Hollande. However, autos is a cyclical business and the wounds from French rival Peugeot SA's plant closure and job cuts are still fresh.

Political nous will be at least as important as valuation skills in getting this deal done.

