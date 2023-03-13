Jason Kelly, Michael Barr and Damian Sassower follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Business of Sports Podcast
Going Crazy for March Madness (Radio)
Hosts Scarlet Fu and Damian Sassower speak with Bloomberg Senior Buyside Relationship Manager and Big 10/Rutgers Sports Network Analyst Austin Johnson on selection day reactions, the importance of March Madness for schools involved, and the NIL journey for an NCAA athlete.
Mar 13, 2023
