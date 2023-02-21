Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Business of Sports Podcast • Browse all episodes
Cal Ripken's Growing Baseball Empire
Cal Ripken Jr. is building a baseball empire through his Ripken Baseball, a network of youth programs, tournaments and facilities, and the help of some powerful sports owners. Hosts Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu and Damian Sassower talk to Bloomberg Originals Chief Correspondent Jason Kelly about a conversation he had with Ripken, then we hear a bit of the discussion.
Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement