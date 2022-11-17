Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
Senator Chris Murphy on NIL
Senator Chris Murphy is one of the most outspoken lawmakers for the rights of college athletes, harshly criticizing the NCAA for policies that he describes as taking advantage of players. He co-authored name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation that he feels is vital to the future of college sports. Senator Murphy joins hosts Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu and Damian Sassower to discuss this and more, including his thoughts on Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia.
Nov 17, 2022
