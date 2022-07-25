Browse all episodes

Athlete | Empire: Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh started planning his life in business even before he made it to the University of Nebraska and, ultimately, an All-Pro, Super Bowl-winning NFL career. He leveraged Nebraska connections like Warren Buffett and TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia and started buying property with his dad. Now, as the 35-year-old Suh weighs whether and when to wind down his time in pro football, he's using his hometown of Portland as a base to tackle massive social and economic issues -- from the wealth gap to affordable housing -- by thoughtfully buying and building real and estate and restaurants. For the latest installment in our "Athlete|Empire" series, Bloomberg's Jason Kelly sat down with Suh at the Portland home he shares with his wife Katya and twin one-year-old sons to dig into his history and ambition.