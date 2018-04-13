How Trump Could Fire Robert Mueller

By Tom SchoenbergTom Schoenberg, Bob Van Voris, Allison McCartneyAllison McCartney and Chris StrohmChris Strohm

President Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and he's reportedly tried twice to oust him. Here are some of the many ways the president could conceivably remove Mueller or attempt to narrow his brief.

The White House has said Trump has the authority to fire Mueller directly. Many lawyers studying the issue say the president may not have the authority to ignore Justice Department rules. That opens another possibility: Trump could order a repeal to the 1999 regulation that outlines the special counsel role.

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

ORDERS

REPEAL

1999

special

counsel

regulations

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

Donald Trump

President

ORDERS

REPEAL

1999

special

counsel

regulations

FIRES

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

ORDERS

REPEAL

1999

special

counsel

regulations

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

ORDERS

REPEAL

Donald Trump

President

1999

special

counsel

regulations

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, to Trump's great displeasure, recused himself from the Russia probe. One scenario: Trump could oust Sessions and appoint a new acting U.S. attorney general who might do the job. The fast-track option is to slot in someone who's already confirmed by the Senate, as outlined under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. One name floated was the former Oklahoma attorney general, and now embattled EPA chief, Scott Pruitt.

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

REPLACED BY

Senate-

confirmed

person

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

REPLACED BY

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

Senate-

confirmed

person

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

REPLACED BY

Senate-

confirmed

person

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

REPLACED BY

Senate-

confirmed

person

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

It would be more likely for Trump to focus on the department's No. 2–Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller and oversees him. Trump could ask Rosenstein to fire Mueller. Rosenstein has said he sees no call for doing that, so Trump could fire Rosenstein and ask a replacement to do it, or continue down the department's org chart until he finds someone who would, recalling the “Saturday Night Massacre” of Richard Nixon.

But in what order? Under a memo of succession issued in November 2016 by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the next Senate-confirmed official in line is Solicitor General Noel Francisco. Accounting for some vacancies, that would be followed by Steven Engel, the head of the Office of Legal Counsel, and John Demers, assistant attorney general for the National Security Division.

Based on a March 2017 Trump executive order, the line of succession would continue on to the confirmed U.S. Attorney in three specific jurisdictions. The first of them that's not vacant is Robert Higdon of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Donald Trump

President

ORDERS

MUELLER

FIRED

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

REPLACED BY

Vacant

Associate A.G.

Noel Francisco

Solicitor General

Steve Engel

Assistant A.G.

Office of Legal Counsel

John Demers

Assistant A.G.

National Security Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Criminal Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Civil Div.

FIRES

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Environment and Nat. Resources Div.

Vacant

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Div. – Virginia

Robert Higdon

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Dist. – N. Carolina

Erin Nealy Cox

U.S. Attorney

Northern Dist. – Texas

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

ORDERS

MUELLER

FIRED

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

REPLACED BY

Vacant

Associate A.G.

Noel Francisco

Solicitor General

Steve Engel

Assistant A.G.

Office of Legal Counsel

John Demers

Assistant A.G.

National Security Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Criminal Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Civil Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Environment and Nat. Resources Div.

FIRES

Vacant

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Div. – Virginia

Robert Higdon

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Dist. – N. Carolina

Erin Nealy Cox

U.S. Attorney

Northern Dist. – Texas

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

ORDERS

MUELLER

FIRED

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

FIRES

REPLACED BY

Noel Francisco

Solicitor General

Vacant

Associate A.G.

Steve Engel

Assistant A.G.

Office of Legal Counsel

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Criminal Div.

John Demers

Assistant A.G.

National Security Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Environ. & Nat. Resources Div.

Vacant

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Div. – Va.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Civil Div.

Robert Higdon

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Dist. – N.C.

Erin Nealy Cox

U.S. Attorney

Northern Dist. – Texas

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Francisco and Engel have prior ties to Trump. Francisco previously worked for Jones Day, which handled legal work for Trump. Engel previously worked on Trump’s presidential transition team.

Donald Trump

President

FIRES

ORDERS

MUELLER

FIRED

Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General

REPLACED BY

FIRES

Noel Francisco

Solicitor General

Vacant

Associate A.G.

Steve Engel

Assistant A.G.

Office of Legal Counsel

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Criminal Div.

John Demers

Assistant A.G.

National Security Div.

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Environment and Nat. Resources Div.

Vacant

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Div. – Virginia

Vacant

Assistant A.G.

Civil Div.

Robert Higdon

U.S. Attorney

Eastern Dist. – N. Carolina

Erin Nealy Cox

U.S. Attorney

Northern Dist. – Texas

FIRES

Robert Mueller

Special Counsel

Francisco and Engel have prior ties to Trump. Francisco previously worked for Jones Day, which handled legal work for Trump. Engel previously worked on Trump’s presidential transition team.

So someone tells Mueller, “you're fired.” Then what?

Trump's replacement for Sessions or Rosenstein might be someone who would narrow the scope of the special counsel's investigation or decide to continue the investigation without one, potentially letting ongoing lines of inquiry wither.

Still, any ouster could be contested. The 1999 special counsel rules say the attorney general can fire the counsel for “good cause.” While the definition of good cause is broad–including misconduct, conflict of interest or violation of DOJ policies–Mueller could fight a dismissal.

Ultimately, it's unclear how effective such moves would be in satisfying Trump's enduring quest to disperse the Russia probe's cloud over his administration. Several prosecutions are already in the works, including charges against onetime campaign chair Paul Manafort, and would presumably proceed. Mueller has referred other pieces to federal prosecutors in New York. State prosecutors could step in to take over some parts of the investigation, with narrower powers but shielded from possibly federal interference. And there's the risk of pushback from lawmakers, including an increasing number of Republicans who have said that firing Mueller would be a mistake.

Source: Data compiled by Bloomberg