These Are the Biggest Global Risks for 2017

By Alex MoralesAlex Morales

If you go outdoors you could get hit by lethal hurricanes, floods, tremors and terrorists. Stay inside huddled over your computer and you could lose your data and your identity. And, in the minds of some, there’s no point in going to work: An immigrant has already taken your job.

Those are the top picks for the mostly likely global threats of 2017, according to a World Economic Forum survey of about 750 experts. In years gone by, economic risks dominated the responses, especially in 2008, 2009 and 2010 at the height of the financial crisis. But for the past two years, environmental and societal threats have risen to the top.

Recurring Risks

Biggest global risks, ordered most likely to least likely, according to the World Economic Forum’s survey of experts.

Economic

Geopolitical

Environmental

Societal

Technological

2015

2017

2016

Involuntary migration

Interstate conﬂict

Extreme weather

Extreme weather

Extreme weather

Involuntary migration

Failed national governance

Major natural catastrophe

Failed climate change mitigation

State collapse or crisis

Large terrorist attacks

Interstate conﬂict

Major natural catastrophe

Unemployment & underemployment

Massive data fraud/theft

2014

2013

2012

Income disparity

Income disparity

Income disparity

Extreme weather

Chronic ﬁscal imbalances

Chronic ﬁscal imbalances

Unemployment & underemployment

Rising greenhouse gas emisions

Rising greenhouse gas emissions

Climate change

Water supply crises

Cyber attacks

Cyber attacks

Aging population mismanagement

Water supply crises

2010

2011

2009

Asset price collapse

Storms and cyclones

Asset price collapse

Flooding

Slowing Chinese economy

Slowing Chinese economy

Chronic disease

Corruption

Chronic disease

Fiscal crises

Global governance gaps

Biodiversity loss

Global governance gaps

Retrenchment from globalization

Climate change

2008

2007

Asset price collapse

Information infrastructure breakdown

Middle East instability

Chronic disease

Failed/failing states

Oil and gas price spike

Oil and gas price spike

Slowing Chinese economy

Chronic disease

Asset price collapse

Devastating hurricanes and earthquakes have shown they can disrupt major economies from the U.S. to China and Japan. Last year, Hurricane Matthew killed hundreds of people in Haiti, while Typhoon Meranti cut a swathe through the Philippines, Taiwan and China, causing billions of dollars’ worth of damage.

The No. 2 concern, large-scale involuntary migration, is a reflection of the large volumes of immigrants and refugees fleeing war-torn Syria into neighboring nations in the Middle East, as well as Europe. Terrorist attacks in Orlando, Brussels, Nice, Berlin and Istanbul helped place that risk in fourth place. And in fifth, in a reflection of widespread hacking by Russia and other cyber invaders, is the threat of data threat or fraud.

For more on Davos, see our special report on the World Economic Forum 2017

Source: World Economic Forum Global Risks Report

Design and development: Samuel Dodge and Cedric Sam