These Are the Biggest Global Risks for 2017

If you go outdoors you could get hit by lethal hurricanes, floods, tremors and terrorists. Stay inside huddled over your computer and you could lose your data and your identity. And, in the minds of some, there’s no point in going to work: An immigrant has already taken your job.

Those are the top picks for the mostly likely global threats of 2017, according to a World Economic Forum survey of about 750 experts. In years gone by, economic risks dominated the responses, especially in 2008, 2009 and 2010 at the height of the financial crisis. But for the past two years, environmental and societal threats have risen to the top.

Recurring Risks Biggest global risks, ordered most likely to least likely, according to the World Economic Forum’s survey of experts. Economic Geopolitical Environmental Societal Technological 2015 2017 2016 Involuntary migration Interstate conﬂict Extreme weather Extreme weather Extreme weather Involuntary migration Failed national governance Major natural catastrophe Failed climate change mitigation State collapse or crisis Large terrorist attacks Interstate conﬂict Major natural catastrophe Unemployment & underemployment Massive data fraud/theft 2014 2013 2012 Income disparity Income disparity Income disparity Extreme weather Chronic ﬁscal imbalances Chronic ﬁscal imbalances Unemployment & underemployment Rising greenhouse gas emisions Rising greenhouse gas emissions Climate change Water supply crises Cyber attacks Cyber attacks Aging population mismanagement Water supply crises 2010 2011 2009 Asset price collapse Storms and cyclones Asset price collapse Flooding Slowing Chinese economy Slowing Chinese economy Chronic disease Corruption Chronic disease Fiscal crises Global governance gaps Biodiversity loss Global governance gaps Retrenchment from globalization Climate change 2008 2007 Asset price collapse Information infrastructure breakdown Middle East instability Chronic disease Failed/failing states Oil and gas price spike Oil and gas price spike Slowing Chinese economy Chronic disease Asset price collapse Economic Geopolitical Environmental Societal Technological 2017 Extreme weather Involuntary migration Major natural catastrophe Large terrorist attacks Massive data fraud/theft 2016 Involuntary migration Extreme weather Failed climate change mitigation Interstate conﬂict Major natural catastrophe 2015 Interstate conﬂict Extreme weather Failed national governance State collapse or crisis Unemployment & underemployment 2014 Income disparity Extreme weather Unemployment & underemployment Climate change Cyber attacks 2013 Income disparity Chronic ﬁscal imbalances Rising greenhouse gas emisions Water supply crises Aging population mismanagement 2012 Income disparity Chronic ﬁscal imbalances Rising greenhouse gas emissions Cyber attacks Water supply crises 2011 Storms and cyclones Flooding Corruption Biodiversity loss Climate change 2010 Asset price collapse Slowing Chinese economy Chronic disease Fiscal crises Global governance gaps 2009 Asset price collapse Slowing Chinese economy Chronic disease Global governance gaps Retrenchment from globalization 2008 Asset price collapse Middle East instability Failed/failing states Oil and gas price spike Chronic disease 2007 Information infrastructure breakdown Chronic disease Oil and gas price spike Slowing Chinese economy Asset price collapse Economic Geopolitical Environmental Societal Technological 2017 Extreme weather Involuntary migration Major natural catastrophe Large terrorist attacks Massive data fraud/theft 2016 Involuntary migration Extreme weather Failed climate change mitigation Interstate conﬂict Major natural catastrophe 2015 Interstate conﬂict Extreme weather Failed national governance State collapse or crisis Unemployment & underemployment 2014 Income disparity Extreme weather Unemployment & underemployment Climate change Cyber attacks 2013 Income disparity Chronic ﬁscal imbalances Rising greenhouse gas emisions Water supply crises Aging population mismanagement 2012 Income disparity Chronic ﬁscal imbalances Rising greenhouse gas emissions Cyber attacks Water supply crises 2011 Storms and cyclones Flooding Corruption Biodiversity loss Climate change 2010 Asset price collapse Slowing Chinese economy Chronic disease Fiscal crises Global governance gaps 2009 Asset price collapse Slowing Chinese economy Chronic disease Global governance gaps Retrenchment from globalization 2008 Asset price collapse Middle East instability Failed/failing states Oil and gas price spike Chronic disease 2007 Information infrastructure breakdown Chronic disease Oil and gas price spike Slowing Chinese economy Asset price collapse

Devastating hurricanes and earthquakes have shown they can disrupt major economies from the U.S. to China and Japan. Last year, Hurricane Matthew killed hundreds of people in Haiti, while Typhoon Meranti cut a swathe through the Philippines, Taiwan and China, causing billions of dollars’ worth of damage.

The No. 2 concern, large-scale involuntary migration, is a reflection of the large volumes of immigrants and refugees fleeing war-torn Syria into neighboring nations in the Middle East, as well as Europe. Terrorist attacks in Orlando, Brussels, Nice, Berlin and Istanbul helped place that risk in fourth place. And in fifth, in a reflection of widespread hacking by Russia and other cyber invaders, is the threat of data threat or fraud.

