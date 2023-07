00:00

9 a.m. in Beijing and Hong Kong. Welcome to the markets. China open. I'm Yvonne Man in Taipei with David English in Hong Kong. Good. Yeah. Good morning. Our top stories today, the Fed leaving the door open for further hikes after raising rates to a 22 year high. Jay powell stressing further calls will be data dependent. Now across the region, a mixed reaction across Asia here with equities swinging, although slightly moving up these last few minutes or so. The dollar weakness persisting across the region with traders also hedging these bets ahead of the BOJ's policy decision around this time tomorrow. Exporting is in focus this hour after Volkswagen says it's planning to invest $700 million in the company and jointly develop electric cars in China. Yeah, Yvonne, after what, a 27% pop in that stock overnight. That's certainly one of the major items on the agenda, despite 60 minutes or so taking place against the backdrop of a very busy earnings day. And of course, it's busy across macro today. It certainly is. Rise of the Fed did hike as expected. Also, as you mentioned. Right. It was it was a little bit something for everyone in there's not just a statement but the press conference that followed for for a lot of those bears out there. I think they were really clinging on to what the what Paul was talking about, the fact that, look, they could be live every meeting here, inflation remaining elevated and then the further. What about the bulls out there? You know, they're looking at something like what they could easily skip September and keep rates unchanged in a few months as well. So the really that lie, the commentary here, when it comes to the markets though I think it was may not much fanfare really yet it was a tier point. The statement was arguably compared to any statement in the cycle, perhaps as carefully worded as possible, not to give anything away in terms of any sort of sniff of dovish ness to the markets, but also, I guess, keeping the door open to our other point, you know, you know, they're right to move on rates to the upside if the data tells them that they need to do so as well, then you know what, 22 year highs. So we also have to sort of bacon at a time lag of when this actually starts to hit in some way. Markets, though, to your point, to taking this one in stride. So the dollar is weaker going into today, two day look at the dollar swing during the Fed decision. We're on the weaker side of the 48 hour range. Now, have a look at these pairs for moving into the ECB and we're moving into the BOJ because the fixes are, of course, out of the out of the PBOC. See, broadly speaking, as you can see, the dollar is on weaker footing. Flip the board's equity markets gaining some momentum. This last 15 minutes or so we were mixed at about the Japan Open excuse me. And as we approach the China open, it looks like we were getting a little bit more tailwinds felt across these markets. Right now. It's a very busy earnings. They will get into each and every one of these big names you see on your screens. Flip the boards, please, if we can. We're looking at commodity markets, Stu, in case you missed it and most probably did, given everything else that's been happening, that we had actually plummeted yesterday quite a bit here. And also, of course, we're watching the news and the tense, as you can see on your screens. And bottom of your screen still is the German bond futures were up ahead. Few hours, of course, to that great decision out of the ECB right now. We'll leave the ECB aside for now. In case you're wondering what Jay Powell said, here's what he had to say. The staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast. But given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession. We'd be comfortable cutting rates when we're comfortable cutting rates, and that won't be this year. I don't think it's really a question of how do you balance the two risks, the risk of doing too much or doing too little. So we're coming to a place where where there really are risks on both sides. It's hard to say exactly where whether they're in balance or not. Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below trend growth and some softening of labour market conditions. I would say it is certainly possible that we would raise funds again at the September meeting if the data warranted. And I would also say it's possible that we would choose to hold steady. Looking ahead, we will continue to take a data dependent approach in determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate. Let's bring in Steven Bledsoe, chief U.S. economist at Global Data to Lambert. Also want to bring in Kathleen Hays, our global economics and policy editor joining us in New York. Steven, I'll start with you. Are we there yet? Have we seen have we heard enough to maybe suggest that the Fed is done tightening? Well, I think we're there yet in terms of finally getting there, finally getting the the funds rate to a level where they believe it as restrictive and that they can hold it there and over time get the desired outcome if the economy. So therefore you become the Fed becomes rules based in a version of the Taylor rule which I sort of backward engineered and they're where they need to be. If the economy just weakens modestly over the next couple of months, they're actually right on target. And if it doesn't, that's how you get that extra 25 basis points. So they are you know, he said that is dependent because he didn't want to use the model dependent, but that's essentially where they are. Yeah, go ahead. I'm sorry. But ultimately, however you say it, it's going to depend on numbers. And Jay Powell made it very clear, two jobs reports, two big inflation reports, things like the ECI, the employment cost index, that that is totally what is going to determine the next move. And he went out of his way not to be answer any question about do you have to see inflation down to X level? Do you have to see this amount of tightness in the labor market? He just kept saying, I'll I'll say what I said before and he didn't say anything. He's he's not getting dragged into that. Well, no, he's not, because it really it depends. Right. And it really depends what the numbers look like. But, you know, the market, the forward markets came out after the comment and they're 80% that the Fed's on hold. So essentially, the market believes that inflation's going to weaken a little bit between now and September. The unemployment rate probably drifts up a little bit and that'll justify where they are. So nobody is expecting, including myself in that regard. Nobody's accepting a are expecting an acceleration in growth. But, you know, he needs to preserve a certain optionality. Right. And he needs to have a little bit of leeway because if he says, well, if it's this number or that number, then he's locked in. And you know, we all know that, you know, central banking is more art than science at the margin. Right. And where he's at that margin, I think one of the telling comments he made other than say risk all the time, was that he said we're kind of balanced here between being too tight. We're not being tight enough. And that tells you we're there. Right. And now the data is going to tell them, well, if the economy starts to pick up steam, well, we're not there. And if it doesn't, we don't. Right. I think the thing we do know is this. In 2006, in August 2006, they got to a five in the quarter funds rate and they kept it there till September, I'm sorry, June about six, and they kept it there till Sep oh seven. We are not looking at 15 months, okay. The economy's not in station. It good. Steven. David here are we are we over obsessing whether they have one or one or two left? I guess what I'm trying to get to is does it matter if they have one left in the tank? Are we almost done is the point. Well, I think it's a little bit you know, I think it's a little overdone, this thing. And I understand the market wants certainty. It's got a price. It wants the price forwards. It has to have a guest. But what you're really with the market, the extent that the market is really saying is that we're at a point where growth is going to weaken, inflation's going to come down and it's going to come down quickly enough that a year from now they're going to be 75 to 100 basis points lower in the funds rate. And in reaction to that, not a recession because the market's looking for a recession, the equity market wouldn't be doing as well as it as it is. So I understand this said the why in the sense of certainty. Right. But you're going to really get this certainty when you start to see the unemployment rate move. Right, Stephen, in terms of another theme that came out in this press conference was it seems there's rate cuts are a long way off. We didn't cut in our sound bite string near the part where he said, you know, we're forecasting no rate cuts until 2025. How is that going to sit with those people who are already looking for the pause, who are already looking for the cut? Well, the ones that bought into the we're not hiking rates until 2024 are all lost a lot of money. So, you know, once burned, twice shy, they will start to cut rates when the unemployment rate starts to get above 4% in a recession. And that would still be a mild recession. They will start to cut rates once you know, the the inflation rate is steadily at three instead of where they see it before, they'll start to cut rates because they're not going to sit here and say and allow the real rate to get increasingly greater and therefore put increasingly more downward pressure on the economy when they're already getting what they want to get, which is slower growth, a slightly higher unemployment rate and falling inflation. So naturally, he's going to say this because he wants to manage the back end of the curve, right? I mean, just think of the opposite. He said, Oh, by the way, I think, you know, probably in January we'll probably cut 50 basis points. Well, everything he's trying to put in here starts, you know, in terms of tightening at the back end, keeping financial conditions where they want, you know, disappears. So he's no more not going to hike tighten till 2025 then they weren't going to hike until 2025, which a lot of people believe back in 2021. So, Stephen, you know, just given the confusing signals that we're seeing. Right. So inflation is waning, but the labor market still is showing signs of resilience. When do you see that relationship, maybe that positive relationship in some ways actually getting breezy, reasserting itself, or when does this all get resolved in some way? Well, that's that's the big question. And that's what is making economics and economists and reading the tea leaves of data so difficult because as he alluded to this or actually talked about this, you've in the press conference, you've got two big forces driving inflation. Right. So you have you still have the unwind of, you know, all the constraints of production and transportation that's shot up. Prices widened, profit margins, profit margins are now, you know, coming in, the prices aren't you know, you get all of that. So they're going to cut prices because and so you have still this backwash of of COVID related price distortions running through the system. And right now that's disinflationary too deflationary. Underneath all that, there is a cyclical component. Now, because I'm in the recession camp, I think you're also seeing weakening in prices because the economy is softening. It's not just the unwind, but if you want to take their perspective and say the economy is not heading into recession, then there is a base level of inflation here that's that's going to relate to labor. It's going to relate to the amount of spending out of current income that consumers do and and that type of sort of normal circle call effect. And what they're saying and the way they view it is that, you know, inflation's not just going to magically drop to 2% here, it's going to the Covid stuff. Once this washes away, you're going to be sitting here. If the economy's still growing at 3% inflation. And that's where he gets to the it won't be 2025 until we, you know, start to cut. But, you know, inherent in that is the view that the economy is sort of moving into some sort of status. And I'm I'm telling you, it's not the economy is either underneath is starting to come off or all this resilience that people are talking about, which is possible. But I don't think probable can give you a reacceleration later this year. The idea that we're going to keep having this immaculate disinflation and smooth touchdown. You know, my grandmother used to say, God, man plans God laughs. So he's planning, but the face to face, the face of having a different view of it. Stephen, let's leave it on that note. Thank you so much, by the way, for for staying up for us. Stephen Blitz there, chief U.S. economist at Global Data, Telus Lombard, Kathleen Hays. Of course, before we let you go, very briefly, Kathleen, ECB is on deck tonight. Thursday, at least what's in store. Give us a preview. 25 basis point hike. This has been talked about for the last, what, two or three months? Right. The question is about September. And I want to quote quickly, Klaus not who spoke to us at the G20 meeting in India a couple of weeks ago. He said that a July hike is a necessity. A September hike is an uncertainty. Nothing is definite, nothing is planned. And when you look at how the European economy, yes, inflation is down to five and a half percent. When we look at retail sales are weak, consumer confidence is weak. Their PMI, the latest PMI Purchasing managers index is down to 42.7, way below 50. That's the division between growth and contraction. So this is what the messaging here, presumably. I think a lot of people are betting you're going to get this opened the door. But make it very clear that at this point, if things continue to go in a certain direction, the ECB may have to skip a hike as well if maybe not even pause. And as Mann was pointing out there, we're talking about Bond indicated substantially higher ahead of the open 15 minutes away. The details of that VW deal just ahead. This is Bloomberg. Today, of course, VW is planning to invest $700 million in the car maker. Let's get the details now with Linda Lou, who is with us right now, our Asia transport reporter. Yeah, give us the the lowdown on this deal. The steel really shows how much of a threat the Volkswagen is feeling. And China right now, we know that the market is rapidly transition to transitioning to electric vehicles and VW just doesn't have the lineup that consumers are looking for. So as trying to remedy that shortcoming with this deal with xpeng, which has new products, a really loyal customer base to help it lift up sales in China, they're starting to see their dominance of the market to new comers like Vidi. Linda It's interesting, right, because it almost seems like, as you mentioned, like a turning point that we're seeing in the China auto market where, you know, some of these Chinese domestic names when from learning from these foreign names to now, you know, working in collaborating with foreign brands. What do you think this partnership is going to bring between Volkswagen to expand so the partnership can be a win win for both of them. So Volkswagen can be getting the know how and new platforms, new software features from Xpeng. Volkswagen has been plagued with a lot of delays and software on their existing platforms, so Xpeng can really help them speed up too with bringing new products to the market. And for Xpeng, this can be a lifeline. They have been actually losing a lot of money in the past two years, something to the tune of $2 billion. So this investment from VW can really help them with cash flow and get them going again and again at scale to Xpeng as well. Their sales are slowing down a bit, but with VW is help. Hopefully they can get the scale and cash flow going. There we go. Linda, thank you so much for that. Of course, as you can see there on your screen, XRP up 15%, just under 77 0 HKD a pop. And that takes, you know what given up cascade, lowering the stock price takes it just back to about 910 month highs on that stock other of course within the sector that we're tracking on the back of that deal. And yeah, by the way, in case you want to know more about this deal, there's no better person on the planet to talk about this. We'll be joined later on on the show. Brian Gou, vice chair, co-president of Xpeng, to talk us through what this deal now allows them to do in this market. There's plenty more ahead, this woman. Good Thursday morning. It's busy. It's busy. It's busy. So on the deal front, this is the stock that we're tracking very closely ahead of the open 15% up shares of Xpeng in Hong Kong, 27% in the listing in the US here. But of course, VW putting a little bit of money in the company right now, taking a stake there. Their bet really on EVs in China the bets on EV is on China. It's their way to win back China in some ways but also it just goes to show deals are being done in China. Right. How big of a boost to confidence is this to see some of these European names still investing big when it comes to China? EV space in particular is going to be on fire here today to a when it comes to energy futures, we are slightly up h futures are up about 9/10 of 1%. A pretty steady renminbi as we've been talking about some strength here after we saw another day of rather be support in terms of analyst actions, bilibili shares. This is a double downgrade of the likes of jp morgan cut to underweight incrementally cautious they say on the monetization outlook there. Tencent music shares also cut to neutral I Jp morgan, they're pretty worried about this live streaming crackdown that could weigh on the company and assumptive focusing on the chip makers are cut to neutral at Macquarie Dave and yeah absolutely I don't think we've talked about it that much the crackdown their live streaming I guess we can get to that at some point, but certainly one to watch there and it's sort of nuance within the sector itself which companies are more exposed than others. Back to the macro here, industrial profits are out in the couple of minutes later today. At some point, Michael, update us on the hotel occupancy numbers. That's for the same month of June expand. We've talked about that thrice. I'll say it again, that's the VW deal. Within that, of course, EBS earnings product is on deck later today. And of course, President Xi Jinping is starting his two day trip to Chengdu. HSBC is also in focus here. And. And. All right. Welcome back to shows you have. Two of the biggest stars starting to align for markets. I think on one hand, you had the Fed, of course, in markets sniffing something. The Ivan's about to about to come out here in terms of the end of the tightening cycle, Yvonne, the Dow Jones, of course, 13 straight days. Last time we had that streak was I guess, pre fitness levels for you and me 1987. And after that I think an 8% run above following that. And of course also in China, we're getting more support measures. We could be getting this briefing today also coming out in a more support measures, financial support measures for science and technology sectors there. And yeah, we'll see if that moves the needle. Right. It really hasn't this week. But yes, as you mentioned, it is more of the macro story with the Fed out of the way with the ECB coming up next. But yeah, the markets didn't really react to aggressively what it comes to the Fed. It was pretty much baked in in some ways. And they're leaving the door open. There was a little bit for everyone in some ways, too. But China, it's interesting to just what we've been seeing, maybe marginal gains here today. I mean, obviously we're watching very much the ECB space in the like here, but there's not a whole lot of news coming out of China. Of course, there's been a lot of chatter on local media about the prospect of more stimulus, the like here. But, yes, we are still seeing some green here at the open. MSCI China is up about 8/10 of 1%. You watch how Hong Kong is looking out as well. We have those industrial profit numbers that could be coming out. We have the ginger, ginger, the January June numbers year to date out just now, 1.2%. You go on eight shares, just take two and a half up here. Even developers are catching a slight bit here this morning. Let's take a look at China. The like here, some strength that continues. You have the likes of it was Citi yesterday also when it comes to CITIC Securities was saying that we might have reached that inflection point for the renminbi. A proactive policy signals from the Politburo meeting. Yeah, potential capital inflows. And this waning dollar strength is helping that maybe we could see some more strength moving forward. The scope of it really depends on the economic recovery, though. Chinese 30 year long and not doing a whole lot. But yields were heading back lower as of yesterday of so 26%. There you go. That's Xpeng at the open here right now, this VW sort of deal that they've entered into to collaborate partnership when it comes to EVs technological know how that's sending the sector up here this morning tech Neo's up 11% div. Yes. Yes. So I have a stat for you on Xbox right now so that that stock is up the most. And it's sad how I know this. March 16, 2022. Why is that day important? That was the day after Beijing came out and vowed to stabilize the markets. About six months back, I mean, they have stabilized that. The rally has so far been lacking there. To your point, we're looking at a bit of strength coming through in the Chinese currency. You're looking at the offshore rate. This could be on the back of shrinking losses at the industrial gate here. -8% still. We've had negative prints for months in a row for the most part of this year, if not all. But that being said, the trajectory seems seems to suggest that we might be headed to that zero level at some point. So let's bring in Edmund Gomes right now, CIO, SMG Capital. We'll talk China, we'll talk macro, we'll talk market themes with him. Edmund, a pleasure to have you on the show. Good morning from Hong Kong. I'm just looking through some of your guidance here and you seem to suggest it's time to time to say this equity rally. Why? Well, at the start of the year, everyone has been fairly bearish. If you look through the forecasts and the projections from the end of last year, all houses were calling for a really, really bad start of the year. And when all the consensus is so lopsided, you eventually get the opposite place. We've been a fairly long on equity. We've like technology. You've seen what's happened with the NVIDIA, you've seen what's happened with the other leaders, and we've played that really well. As the rally has progressed, we've taken profits and bought calls and we're now starting to take profits on the calls as well. So it does make sense. After a humongous rally when no one was expecting it, leading bears are starting to capitulate. Makes sense to take some money off the table. Did the Fed in any way steer you any direction on where we are in this tightening cycle? Do you think that at least for equity bulls are concerned, the fact that the Fed is looking at every meeting, they're being data dependent and in some ways talking about maybe September, they may not even move and skip that. Does that still give you at least some ammunition to look at risk? Well, we from the start of the year expected the Fed and US rates to actually not really surprise. You know, every time we've seen expectations of, you know, weakness, we've seen people pricing in rate cuts, which happened in March, and we've never expected that. Every time the strong data we've seen, people and market participants expect further hikes and be you know, we're seeing that on the margin. But if you look at the two year, the two year has been sub 5% for most of this year and we don't expect that to move. So the Fed has its job cut out to the extent that the economy is fine, employment is fine, inflation is trending lower. So why rock the boat? They're going to keep their options open. I think that's what the Fed meeting last night indicated. But we don't expect that to be too rocky a ride. We're looking at taking profits just independently, given the rally that we've seen. Right. And in the meantime, to one of the trades that you're putting forward is you simply go long vol at this point. And given how far down, of course, the VIX has come, just talk to us about hedging strategies there to. Absolutely. So we are looking at buying puts either on the Nasdaq or the S & P, depending on individual client portfolios and how they're skewed between tech or non-tech sectors. If you look at buying a 10% out of the money, put you effectively, if you hedge out half your portfolio, assuming you're running a balanced portfolio of 50% equity, 50% debt, you hedge out half the equity, you're giving up about 1% in terms of gains for the next 15 months or 1% annualized, which is not too expensive When you look at hedging out right till December next year, that covers the US election risk, which, you know, hopefully things do not actually become rocky. We've seen US elections leading to a lot of volatility in the past. Hopefully it's a smooth one. But you're also hedging out geopolitical risk for the next 15 months. You're hedging out a massive slowdown, which is a bit of a off chance in the US. There are lots of sectors kicking in and firing really well, so we don't really expect that. But if you can get cheap protection, you might as well take it. The VIX is closer to 13. We haven't seen that trade so low in a really long time. So it makes sense to hedge when no one else is looking at it. It means some of the tech earnings that we've got so far. Obviously, everyone's kind of talking about the hype of AI, but it's not enough to offset all the weaker parts of the tech space in some ways. I'm just wondering how you assessing this AI rally now? You know, are there still winners out there that you can chase? Absolutely. If you look at I it's going to be a team which is going to be around for a really long time. Going back to the dot com boom and bust. If you look at 95 to 99, massive rally, a lot of hype building up. But but gains which were very, very significant. You then had rates eventually break the rally. You've had a sell off from 2000 to 2000 to everyone gave up hope. And then you had the maturation of of the technology. Everyone got on board. We believe that we're more in the 95 to 99 phase when it when it comes to, you know, where things are with the eye. Everyone understands what he is, but Chad has brought it onto the front page, onto everyone's screens, onto into everyone's mindspace. And it's going to be rocky because there will be people who have nothing to do with the I who claim to be be big players. So eventually turn out to be a bit fraudulent from that perspective. You will have people who have the lead initially, but then get taken over by new competition. But there will be winners in the space, which are it's going to be a multi-year, multi-decade kind of thing. So we're early in the innings. It makes sense to do the hard work, focus on who the true winners are and then back those horses for quite some time. Right. But but to your earlier point, Edmond, how do you know what what horse to bet on? Given it is very early in the cycle and you know that horse, you know that horse might be out of the race in six months time. What are you buying? Okay, so we don't like to talk about individual names. Just just given, you know, how it may or may not be relevant for viewers portfolios. But we could look at sectors. Semiconductors is clearly going to be a big one. The computing power that NVIDIA and MDA are delivering compared to the older chips that are in place, you know, do actually provide very significant advantages for anyone who's using the newer chips. So clearly, the semiconductor space is one, you know, which would be a clear winner. Supporting them, you have electronic design automation companies like Cadence and Synopsis, which help develop and optimize the chip designs. Everyone's designing their new chips, whether it's Apple, whether it's desktop, whether it's Microsoft. In datacenters, everyone wants to have their own optimized chip, and that's increased business for them. You have companies which are, you know, effectively controlling huge swaths of data, operate operationalizing data. We are in 2023. Tech has been around for a long time, but the lots of companies that have siloed data systems, a company that comes to mind is Palantir. It's one that brings data together and it's one that we've looked at pretty closely. We believe that that's going to be a winner because some of the systems which they're delivering do not have really competition at this point of time. So there are that there is an ability to look closer, look under the hood and, you know, go with those names. Edmund, appreciate your time, sir. Let's speak again. Edmund Gomes, their CIO, some GC capital will in fact take it from that very theme money. And really one of the tailwinds for this next stock we're tracking in earnings are out, by the way, out of Samsung Electronics to break down underneath the hole. What that looks like right now, we're up 3/10 of 1% over and sell at about 70,000 a pop here. Let's bring in our Asia tech editor, managing editor Edwin Edwin Chan is with us here on set to talk us through anything that that stood out to you. I think the print was more or less in line of expected it and net income was a big beat. But I think you got to look at that in the context of a numbers already released three weeks ago. Apart from that, there wasn't a lot to cheer about, to be honest. You can see that the stock is a little rangebound right now. I think the most interesting thing, perhaps or the most interesting thing for Samsung right now is as your guest, Edmund just said, but are Samsung can be a leading player in I. Oh, that camera went shaky there. But yeah, you just look at it and hear some of the things that we're seeing so far. I mean, obviously, you mentioned there seemed to be a little more bad news than good. What do we know which was what we heard from ask, you know, Samsung, the big names out of Korea about, you know, production output moving forward. What does this recovery now look like in the second half of it? That's a good point you bring up. I think Samsung traditionally is or does tend to be on the conservative side in terms of warning about macroeconomic factors. They are saying that Chinese demand remains weak. For instance, However, they are echoing what Hynek said just 24 hours ago, which is that the expectation for a second half bounce back in demand for memory remains solid. But just to go back to the theme again, I think Samsung and Hynix are engaged in a little bit of a battle over new form of memory chip technology that works. We hear well, we've seen it in video GPUs used for training. I, I think they're going to get a lot of questions about that on the call, which is still going on. And be interesting to see how Samsung responds to, say, arguments that they may have lacked Hynix in that field. Edwin, thank you so much. Edwin Chang there and managing editor for Asia Technology here. Speaking of Samsung, let's stay let's stay talking about the company here. So the company, well, Samsung is introducing get this, I'm losing count, to be honest here, a fifth generation of its foldable smartphone seeking to counter a sluggish market for devices in upcoming rivals. Of course, coming out of the likes of Apple, the executive vice president and head of customer experience, Patrick Chemi, told Bloomberg exclusively about the development of the company's new devices. The fold is designed for productivity. We enlarge the ecosystem. We range of new application developers in the productivity domain and the multitasking has improved with the taskbar. And that is because we have this incredible performance and capability with new the new processor. Samsung has this open collaboration environment where like a culture for Galaxy and like Google is part of it and Microsoft and Amida and like they all have some kind of agendas to have their own generative A.I. tools. And now that Apple is joining the race, is there any like a Samsung's efforts to do it through? There is a lot of intelligence at play already in many parts of our devices. As I said, we are working with Google on the partnership for a long time and we have a culture to foster innovation together. Chinese smartphone makers like Shelby, Oppo and Holly, they're all rolling out their own version of foldable phones with cheaper prices. Is there any chance that Samsung would like to provide more a foldable prices for foldable users, let's say in India or China in the near future? Some analysts predict the market to grow beyond 100 billion units by 2027. In the next few years, we do expect to capture a large part of the growth right now, I can say is a growing category. And what drives the appeal, the pool is actually quality, is quality and innovation. And is there a chance that you are going to add more feature about the flip after the fifth generation on the software? Right? Many people are very interested in your ex AR headset and any kind of like a new form factor for foldable phones. Would you please give us some hints and updates about the latest development about this new devices? We are really pushing the boundaries of the whole ecosystem, so why should we continue to innovate the form factor in smartphones? You've seen that we have made great advance on the wearable with the watch tablet we announced recently on our partnership with Google and Qualcomm and we announced the start of the work on the technology and ecosystem. That was Patrick. Me there. Sam's as executive vice president, head of customer Experience, speaking exclusively to Bloomberg. Stock in Focus this hour, VW taking that stake. Investors taking that news and running with it 26% up on shares of ex pumps 17 minutes into the session. That's the biggest one day jump going back to march 20, 22. So we'll continue to track this event, of course, as we mark the course of the session. And it looks like, of course, we'll be having a conversation around this, too, at some point in the next hour. Now, Bryan Goo joining us from Expo to talk about that exponential move, of course, becomes the stock and the thinking and the planning and what really came out and what led to this deal. We're going to get him to come on in just about an hour's time to go. When it comes to benchmarks here, we are seeing a decent rally ticking. And here in Hong Kong, also Taipei, as I mentioned here, half of 1%. And we are continuing to watch what goes on there. So, you know, with the story, there is a bit of a geopolitical element to this ride. The fact that your European businesses are still very much interested in doing business in China and really cementing that position Europe has as China's trading partner and one of the top ones. And that dovetails into the whole Taiwan discussion as well here, Dave, as we count down to this national election in just a few months time, the foreign minister of Taiwan here says that China has been ramping up efforts to influence its 2024 presidential election, in part by casting doubt on US support. Exclusive interview Joseph Wu told us the island has been boosting its own security as threats from Beijing intensify. The reality is that the people still go on their own normal lives. We are not affected by the Chinese threat against Taiwan militarily. In fact, what China wants is to defeat Taiwan without the actual use of force. They are following students and classical art of war. They think they can crush the animal without use of force, or they can continue to intimidate Taiwan militarily, trying to suffocate Taiwan internationally or try to coerce Taiwan economically. But throughout all these years, you can see that Taiwan stay resilient and we are making more friends internationally. So much of the strategy in Taiwan is not to provoke China, but what could trigger a conflict across the street? There are several things, you know. One is Taiwan government or Taiwan leaders does something or else act on something that will be considered as provocative. And another thing is that they may find Taiwan a convenient scapegoat. And if you look at the situation inside China right now, the economy is slowing down. And there's a lot of report about the slowing economy or the Chinese economy hitting trouble and the real estate is in real trouble right now. And the local finance situation is also in shambles. And putting all this together, the people would not be happy, especially the young people. There's a report that the unemployment rate in China for the young people is something like 20% or a little bit over 20%. And this is the kind of situation that Taiwan needs to watch very carefully. Are there any new types of interference that you're preparing for before the election? This time around, we see the cognitive warfare is being played by China and they're being intensified this. For example, they use Ukraine as an example to show that the United States is not reliable. The United States use Ukraine to weaken Russia, but at the same time, the United States is not participating in the war itself to defend Ukraine. And they show to the public over here that the devastation or atrocities in Ukraine is going to be the future of Taiwan. They're trying to discredit the United States. They're trying to show to the Taiwanese people that the United States is not trustworthy. And they also use other cases or examples, for instance, in Taiwan's investment in Arizona for semiconductor industry. And the Chinese cognitive warfare against Taiwan is that the United States has a conspiracy in the ruining Taiwan semiconductor industry. And if you look at the political landscapes here in Taiwan, the DPP normally is described as a political party that is more pro the United States. And there are other political parties that are being described as a pro-China, and therefore the Chinese must be thinking that if they can change the minds of some critical minority, they might be able to shape the outcome of the election. So how effective are those misinformation campaigns viewed by you? We did a public opinion survey in the middle of last year, and the survey shows that the public confidence in the United States dropped quite significantly. So it has an effect. But of course, you know, when you come out and debate about all this, you know, narratives proposed by China, at the same time, the United States also understand about it, and therefore they take up concrete actions in that, you know, bringing back the people's confidence in the United States. The most recent example of the United States action in providing real support to Taiwan is the signing of the trade pact with Taiwan. How can you maintain peace if there's no dialogue with Beijing? Well, if we want dialogue, you know, it takes two to tango. It's always like that. And we have been proposing dialogues in between Taiwan and China ever since when President Tsai took office in 2016. And it was China who is not willing to talk to Taiwan. And I think there's just a common understanding of the international community already. What we tried to do is to continue to offer this opportunity for dialogue in between Taiwan and China so that there's a chance for the two sides to talk with each other. Taiwan's foreign minister there. Joseph was speaking exclusively to our Bloomberg Businessweek editor, Joel Weber there over in Taipei. It's busy. Back to markets, back to earnings. Japan is very, very jam packed, as you can see. Just a snapshot really of one of some of the big names of Nissan out yesterday, Adventists. We have a lot more reporting today. Just a look at some of the reaction we're seeing across these markets. And it's very sharp moves across these, of course, if one. Yeah. And it's very individualized, too. And it's is interesting now that we got the Fed either way, can we just focus on earnings Now? It seems like investors are very much focused on that very thing. You talk about how tech is doing. It's 2% up. It's really been driven by the space as we've been talking about. MSCI China is also up 8/10 of 1%. So decent, decent rally over where you are in Hong Kong to go. How this whole expanding thing is looking right. 26% up with this whole Volkswagen deal certainly is lifting the whole EV sector 10% gains for NIO and we got of course, exposed. Brian Gou joining us in the next hour. You don't want to miss that one. Talk about this massive deal coming out with volkswagen. This is bloomberg.