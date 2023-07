00:00

Active is something that we talk about every single week. But typically it doesn't involve BlackRock. You don't have a huge pool of products in this space. Is that on purpose? No, it's a look. We've got about $13 Billion in aggregate in our BlackRock branded active ETFs and a couple of dozen products. And and I'm a big believer in the future of active ETFs for some of the reasons I think you talked about before which is just the wrapper can do more and more across all kinds of public investments and that includes active risk taking ETFs, things like factors, for example, but it also includes active ETFs themselves. And I think what what also fuels my optimism is just about a month ago we launched two active ETFs, which were run by two leaders of our fixed income platform, Rick Reader, who I think is going to be joining you guys in a couple of weeks. Fingers crossed. And also and also Tony DiSpirito, who leads our fundamental active equity platform. And I think more and more we just see this as another wrapper and another way for investors to be able to consume investing. The ETF happens to be transparent, it happens to be more convenient. And we're already seeing demand from financial advisors who are building models with ETFs and now want to build models with active ETFs as well as index ETFs. So I think I think those charts are going to continue to go up. I do too. Over the course of the next several years, they were around for ten years. Active are not new. They just started taking off. We've studied Why? Yeah, my thesis is the fees finally got beta adjusted. You're just paying for the active, so if you have a low active share, you look like the benchmark. You've got to lower your fees. So all the stuff under 40 basis points is really selling and I think advisors like actives are open to it. But now that beta is free, they don't want to pay for the beta, they just want to pay for the active. So you've got to be cheap or the other direction. Total high active share like AAC. What do you say? Yeah, I think it's all about how these fit in a portfolio. So think about RICS new fund, the BlackRock Income Fund. One way to look at it is to look at it through the lens. Eric, you talked about the way that we look at it within BlackRock is that you can pair these exposures really well with broad based exposures like the universal, like the AG, because where BlackRock income is trying to find underlying alpha is in places like emerging markets or places like high yield where security selection really matters. And so both of them work well in the portfolio, and it's through that lens of a portfolio and a model portfolio that we're really looking at. What are the right pairings, what are the right complements to underlying exposures? Because advisors, particularly wealth advisors in the United States, they're telling us they want both and they have increasingly a bias towards the convenience of an ETF wrapper because it's transparent, because it settles well, because like they're used to using it and they just want it for a whole range of exposures, whether that's an I shares exposure or BlackRock exposure managed by RIC or managed by one of our other active PMS, you brought up model portfolios and I'm going to try to connect two thoughts here because so this conversation on active that we're having, it's worth pointing out that a lot of the passive products that you have are used for very active. Absolutely. And when we think about model portfolios, it's kind of frustrating as a journalist because it's hard to get really good numbers on growth there. But how big of a business is that for you at this point? It's a massive business, Katie. It's a you know, for us just about two years ago, it was something like a third of our flows within U.S. shares. And last year it was more than half of our flows for U.S. shares. And so while I'll often get questions about this product or that product or this ticker, that ticker, the reality is, at least in the United States, the way we're representing and the way that we're talking about our ETFs is through the lens of a client's portfolio. And we think that's certainly important as a fiduciary because that's what they're trying to solve for. They're not trying to solve for, you know, this versus that they're trying to solve for what are the right mixes of this and that. And the second piece is that in terms of the scale effects for us, we can do a lot more by really looking at this through the lens of a portfolio and we can gain a lot more inflows and we can gain a lot more in assets as a result of it. And they even give you just two weeks ago we'd hosted a conference at BlackRock for all of the model providers out there. They're like 170 people and many of them were BlackRock's direct competitors, but they're also iShares clients. And so we do a lot of business with people who are building models that could be other asset managers, CIOs, wealth managers, our client CEOs. We run our own model portfolios. And so this is a $4.2 trillion system that we think is going to be a $10 trillion system. It's going to be massive. Yeah, And it's the way in which more and more fiduciary advisors are doing business. And as a result, that's the way in which. We're doing business with them really, really quickly. What's the timeline on that $10 trillion? On the 10 trillion it is over the next five years. So by 2028. Wow. That's a good headline. Yeah. Bullish. Yeah. And it's and it's it's bullish. But what I'd say is that we're seeing it every single day like we started to see a two, three, four years ago. You know, I think I mentioned like six years ago we had our first models conference. We couldn't fill a small conference room. Yeah, I and two weeks ago we filled a whole auditorium. And so it's really just changed from being a cottage industry to being something that's a real force for every fiduciary wealth advisor in the United States. And we think over time, fiduciary advisors in Europe, fiduciary advisors in Japan and in in markets all across the world.