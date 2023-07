00:00

Big series, baby. What do you need this money for in your robotics? First of all, thank you for having me today. So, yeah, we raised 217 bucks and the other investor and they mainly we're going to use this capital to expand their use. You know, just things. Foxconn, an investor, but I'm really interested in that relationship. Are they going to help you scale and manufacture your robotics? Correct. Right now in Japan? We are in the process of deploying the 300 robots to the convenience stores, and we see the strong demand in Japan because we are facing the Asian issue of labor shortage. So we aim to increase our manufacturing capacity to increase our next year. And in order for us to do that and we think know you best to work with the forefront of manufacturing robot after Japan, what's interesting is demographics an issue in Japan. Here in the US, the labor data shows there's a real tightness here too. Are you looking at coming to the United States to alleviate the labor issues here, too? Yes. So we don't think you're not we're not content to take jobs from people. But as you said, even with the different context know, we see there's a big gap between the labor necessary and the labor intensive job out here market. So we want to fill that gap to solve the labor shortage, especially in retail and logistics, using our robot already. Your partnership with Familymart, for example, in Japan, across thousands of convenience stores, there are hundreds of thousands of convenience stores in the US. I'm sure you can deploy app. How has the artificial intelligence mania affected the appetite to invest in you? Because these robots are powered by A.I. are. Yeah. So we use the computers on Amazon line control of robots. And so the current recent trend obviously is, you know, what supported us to raise the funds and other things on the air. I mean, pushing the boundaries of the robot feels like one near the human or our everyday people way. So we want to do that. And there's basically ten. Where did this round value your company? What was the valuation? It's a bit hard to disclose, but I think while we're two step before unicorn, a unicorn status round, well, congratulations to you on that. What is your point of differentiation? What is it technologically that you do differently from the other robotics makers Karoline was talking about? I do. You have a deep foundation in machine learning? Yes. So, you know, we use machine learning to detect every different shape of the product, solving the congruence so that we can find the optimal aggression of every different product. And then on top of that, because the current is pretty limited, because our company's goal is to bring the robot outside parties and try to control them in people's everyday life. For me to try to control a robot in more dynamic environment and the current is not really adapt to the environment. So our future, we have to combine the and machine learning the remote control, meaning people are using the internet to control the robot and fix the issue so that the combination with air and remote control while controlling.