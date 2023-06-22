Can AI Write Sci-Fi? | AI IRL Episode 10
"Science fiction has long used artificial intelligence as a theme, reflecting the anxieties of the modern world and projecting them into the future. Such portrayals have also at times served as inspiration for actual scientific discovery. On this episode of AI IRL, Bloomberg's Nate Lanxon and Jackie Davalos are joined by authors Cory Doctorow and Tom Merritt as well as Westworld showrunner Lisa Joy to understand the fast-blurring line between AI fact and fiction." (Source: Bloomberg)