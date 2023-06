00:00

LET'S DISCUSS THIS WITH BOB O'DONNELL. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TESLA, HOW BIG IS THE FIRST MOVE ADVANTAGE, IF THIS BECOMES THE INDUSTRY STANDARD? BOB: I AM NOT SURE WHAT THE BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT WOULD BE TO TESLA, BUT WHAT THIS DOES FOR THE ENTIRE U.S. EV BUSINESS AND THE INFRASTRUCTURE THAT PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. IT RESOLVES THE LAST QUESTION, WHICH IS, WHICH STANDARDS DO WE NEED TO SUPPORT? THAT HAS BEEN A BIG PROBLEM. WE HATE HAVING TO TRY AND PLUG SOMETHING IN AND NOT HAVING THE RIGHT ADAPTER. THAT IS THE PROBLEM YOU HAD WITH A LOT OF EV'S BECAUSE THERE WERE MULTIPLE STANDARDS. NOW WITH FORD AND GM BACKING THE STANDARD, BY THE WAY, BY 2025, WE STILL HAVE A FEW YEARS. IT LAYS THE GROUNDWORK FOR AN ENTIRE INFRASTRUCTURE OF CHARGING STATIONS THAT COULD BE PLACED ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THAT OVERCOMES A BIG CONCERN THAT SOME PEOPLE WHO HAD BEEN CONSIDERING EV'S WILL FINALLY BE ABLE TO SAY, NOW I KNOW THAT I CAN GET ACCESS TO CHARGING ANYWHERE, NO MATTER WHAT CAR I HAVE. AND I AM SURE TESLA WILL GET SOME MONEY ON THE BACKEND. HOW MUCH IT TRANSLATES TO IS NOT CLEAR. IT IS A GREAT WIN FOR THE EV INDUSTRY IN THE U.S.. SHERY: THIS ALSO TRANSLATES TO THE FACT THAT EVERYBODY WANTS TO GET INTO THE EV SPACE. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IN TERMS OF COMPETITION FOR TESLA, AND HOW WELL IS IT DOING NOW? BOB: TESLA HAS BEEN DOING PRETTY WELL IN THE U.S., THEY HAVE HAD A FEW CHALLENGES. THEY CONTINUE TO BE THE LEADER. THERE IS MORE COMPETITION, BUT THAT WAS COMING ANYWAY. PORSCHE, AND A BUNCH OF OTHER COMPANIES HAVE GOTTEN STRONGER OFFERINGS. NOW YOU HAVE THE BIG PLAYERS ALL MAKING SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE MARKET, BUT THERE HAVE BEEN SOME CONSUMERS WHO HAVE BEEN CONCERNED. THEY WANT TO BE ABLE TO HAVE THE SAME LEVEL OF KNOWLEDGE ABOUT THAT I CAN GO INTO ANY GAS STATION AND GET WHAT I NEED. WANT TO HAVE THAT FOR EV'S, THIS WILL RESOLVE THAT. THAT IS IMPORTANT. THE WAY TO THINK ABOUT IT IS, IT IS GOOD FOR EVERYBODY. NOW THE ONE POTENTIAL CONCERN THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE HAD IS GOING TO GO AWAY. SHERY: IN A SIMILAR VEIN, WHEN WE ARE TALKING ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION, THIS IS A HUGE PART OF WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE GLOBAL CHIP SECTOR. JUST HAD OUR REPORTER REPORTING ON JAPAN'S EFFORTS TO BE PART OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN. YOU SAY THAT GLOBAL DIVERSIFICATION, THERE IS NO OTHER OPTION. ARE WE SEEING SUFFICIENT EFFORTS? BOB: WE ARE COME UP BUT IT TAKES YEARS AND YEARS FROM THE DAY PEOPLE ANNOUNCED SOMETHING. WE HAVE HEARD THAT IN THE EU AS WELL. EVERYBODY IS GETTING INTO THIS, IT IS UNFORTUNATE A DID NOT HAVE BEEN 10 YEARS AGO. BUT BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. IT IS GREAT TO SEE ALL OF THIS DIVERSIFICATION. IT DOES NOT HAVE TO BE ONE SIDE WINS AND THE OTHER SIDE LOSES. THE POTENTIAL LOSER COULD BE CHINA. TO SEE JAPAN, EUROPE, AND THE U.S. CONTINUE TO DIVERSIFY. WE ARE LIVING IN A DIGITAL WORLD, SEMICONDUCTORS POWER THAT WORLD, THAT SUPPLY NEEDS TO BE AVAILABLE IN A LOT OF DIFFERENT PLACES. WE NEED PEOPLE ALL OF THE WORLD THINKING ABOUT THESE ISSUES, SOLVING THESE PROBLEMS, TAKING THESE COMPONENTS. THE CREATIVITY AND OPPORTUNITIES THAT BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE OF THAT ARE GOING TO BE GREAT. THIS IS ALL FANTASTIC NEWS, BUT WE ARE GOING TO BE HAVE TO BE PATIENT, THIS IS A VERY LONG TERM INVESTMENT THAT WILL TAKE LONGER THAN THE CHARGING STANDARDS TO IMPACT THINGS. HEIDI: YOU ARE NOT BOTHERED BY THE FACT WE ARE SEEING CHIP IMPORT VALUES FALL INTO THE U.S.. YOU ARE STILL BULLISH, A LOT OF THAT IS FOCUSED ON ASIA. WHO ARE THE WINNERS? BOB: TO ADDRESS YOUR FIRSTBORN, ARE THERE SHORT-TERM CONCERNS IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR BUSINESS, YES. WE HAVE OVER SUPPLY ISSUES AND OTHER CHALLENGES THAT WERE PANDEMIC EVENT THAT PUT ON NATURAL MOVEMENT INTO THE MARKET. FUNDAMENTALLY LONG-TERM, 3-10 YEARS, WHEN YOU THINK IN THAT TIMEFRAME, SEMICONDUCTORS ARE CRITICAL. THEY WILL BE POWERING CARS, EV'S USE A LOT OF SEMICONDUCTORS, ALL KINDS OF DEVICES ARE USING SEMICONDUCTORS. IT IS ESSENTIAL TO DO THAT. IN THE SHORT-TERM TERM, WHO IS GOING TO WIN? IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE HOW SUCCESSFUL TSMC IS, THE FACTORY IN JAPAN, THEY ARE WORKING ON BUILDING ONE IN ARIZONA. THE CONCERN ABOUT HAVING THE RIGHT NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES, BECAUSE OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND CULTURE OF TSMC NOT BEING A GOOD FIT. IF INTEL CAN GET ITS FOUNDRY BUSINESS OFF THE GROUND AND GET BIG CUSTOMERS, THERE HAS BEEN DISCUSSION OF NVIDIA AND INTEL COMING TOGETHER, THAT WOULD BE FANTASTIC FOR INTEL. WE WILL SEE THAT, THEN YOU HAVE SMALLER PLAYERS, GLOBAL FOUNDRIES, WHO ALREADY HAVE PLANS AROUND THE WORLD. YOU HAVE OTHER COMPANIES, THE TRADITIONAL JAPANESE VENDORS, SAMSUNG IS A BIG PLAYER. AND THE EQUIPMENT SUPPLIERS. THEY ARE SUPPLYING THE MACHINES TO BUILD CHIPS. ALL OF THOSE COMPANIES BENEFIT. YOU HAVE TO BE THINKING LONGER TERM. IN THE SHORT-TERM IT IS HARDER TO SAY. HEIDI: LONGER-TERM IS THE BIG QUESTION WHEN IT COMES TO AI. SO MUCH OF THIS YEAR'S RALLY HAS BEEN BASED ON THAT. HOW DO YOU FEAR -- HOW DO YOU FEW FISHING VIEW THIS HAPPENING IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS? BOB: I WISH I KNEW. IN THE SHORT-TERM, NVIDIA IS IN A FANTASTIC POSITION, THAT IS WHY THEY HIT THE TRILLION DOLLAR MARKET CAP. EVERYBODY IS LOOKING FOR WHAT IS THE NEXT NVIDIA. IT IS NOT AS EASY. AMD, FROM A CAPABILITIES PERSPECTIVE, IS THE NEXT OBVIOUS CHOICE. NVIDIA HAS THE ADVANTAGE OF ALL THE SOFTWARE WORK THEY HAVE DONE FOR YEARS. IT ENABLES DEVELOPERS, NOBODY ELSE CAN MATCH THAT RIGHT NOW. THAT IS THE CHALLENGE, THAT IS WHY IT IS NOT EASY TO POINT TO ONE COMPANY OR ANOTHER. THE OTHER THING TO BEAR IN MIND IS COMPANIES LIKE MICROSOFT AND AMAZON THAT WE NEVER THOUGHT OF AS CHIP COMPANIES BUILDING THEIR OWN CHIPS, AI ACCELERATORS, BECAUSE THEY BELIEVE THEY CAN CREATE THEIR OWN SOLUTION. APPLE IS YET ANOTHER ONE OF THOSE. WE ARE SEEING DIVERSIFICATION OF ALL OF THESE PLAYERS IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET THAT MOVES BEYOND THE TRADITIONAL FOLKS WE THOUGHT ABOUT. IT IS A BROADER SCOPE OF COMPANIES NOW. THAT IS GOING TO PLAY INTO HOW THIS HAPPENS OVER THE NEXT YEAR. YOU WERE GOING TO SEE THAT