Pristine value in emerging markets these days. Yes, yes, a lot to be found. Yeah. So thanks for having me. Absolutely. And we're really excited about the opportunity for seeing the market because we're able to find stocks that are trading in extremely compelling valuations relative to their own history and also relative to global peers that also have earnings growth acceleration. So you could truly have your cake and eat it, too, and have growth and compelling valuations in these markets. When we talk about emerging markets, a lot of people tend to think of almost borders, sort of frontier markets. But we kind of forget there are some pretty big nations that fall into the emerging market cap. One of those that a lot of there's a lot of people have been talking about South Korea primarily because of this sort of chip driven, A.I. driven rally that we've seen here in the US. Yeah, absolutely. So one of the names that we're really excited about is S.K.. Hi, next. You have a company that is a leader in memory. So they are directly taking advantage of what we think are very favorable conditions for memory pricing up cycle. And you're paying about 10 times forward P E so much more than in video. For really promising growth prospects. So on the demand side, you're seeing cyclical recovery in terms of the channel inventories normalizing. You're also seeing structural drivers led by a demand. And it's important to note that S.K. Heinrichs is a leader in the leading edge ships that are required for that transition. I'm curious when we talk about S.K. IBEX as well as some of the other chip makers in that region here, are they sort of beholden to the guests, the CapEx cycle, for lack of a better word, meaning that spending that level of business spending, does that need to hold up at a certain level in order to sort of make that value actually feel like value? Well, the other beauty of where we are in the cycle now is that we're seeing CapEx actually reducing and production cuts. What do you think from a supply standpoint is going to support further pricing uplift from here? Okay. So you see demand, Drew, and drivers, both cyclical and structural, as well as really disciplined CapEx spending and even reductions in CapEx in the space. Talk about some of the other industries here, particularly when we go into let's say let's just talk about the retail space for a second and what you're seeing there. Yeah, absolutely. Yeah. So retail in emerging markets is really interesting. I think we have several interesting opportunities, particularly malls, companies, the real estate plays that take advantage of the fact that malls in emerging markets are not the same as malls and developed markets. These are often modern town squares where you have services, experiences that consumers are unable to get through the street, retail or other venues that are available in developed markets. So we think that that operatives particularly attractive in a market like Vietnam, which is one of the most exciting structural growth stories we're seeing in our market and an economy that's expected to grow about 6 percent per year. So there's some incomes are growing well. Well. Low incomes are growing. We have several plays that take advantage of that domestic consumption uplift for an economy that's really following the same growth model that has been successful for Korea, Taiwan and China, which is really manufacturing export led development. We've been talking a lot about Asia. I do want to talk about Africa as well. And when anytime you talk about Africa and investment opportunities, people talk about fintech. They talk about, I guess, a lot of things they were forced to do to a certain extent because that was sort of what the economy needed. Yeah, absolutely. So it's a fintech, a clear example of necessity being the mother of invention. So in many African markets, there were no credit cards. So they've bypassed the plastic wave and went from cash to digital. And yet economies like Kenya that have been ahead of the curve. Companies like Safaricom basically close to 20 years ago that were leveraging mobile payments, digital payments before many people in the U.S. even thought about this. So I think that's a really interesting example of this leapfrogging effect that we're seeing in many emerging market. Yeah. And some innovations that actually can be exported to developed markets. Yeah. We're seeing that fintech sort of spread out in Eastern Europe and a lot of other places too as well. Real quickly, we need to talk about renewable energy because I know that's actually big in emerging markets as well as an investing opportunity. Yeah, absolutely. So from the renewable energy side, for example, we're invested in a wind power company in China. And essentially, we're seeing a lot of companies that are really taking advantage of the lack of either reliable grid power or the lack of fuel sources to power. Their economies were again skipping ahead and developing renewable energy out of necessity. And they practically incorporating those renewable energy plays in the power grid to really fuel the next decade plus of economic growth. So we think that's another area that's very promising. And we can get valuations are much more compelling in emerging markets relative to peers in the developed markets.