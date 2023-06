00:00

If we do wind up getting sort of pause, then more hikes from the Fed and we sort of push higher here like we just saw from Bank of Canada. What's going to be the knock on effect from the housing market? Is it resilient? Is it not? I think it's resilient up into a 7 percent mortgage rates. Your buyers have accepted six items and mortgage rates as the new normal. There's more buyers and sellers. Prices have actually increased every month this year in a near all time highs. The issue we have in the country for real estate is, is there's just not enough inventory. And that's because 30 percent of homeowners are locked into mortgage rates of 3 percent or below. And 70 percent of homeowners are locked into mortgage rates of Forbes and are below. And if you have a 3 percent mortgage rate, you consider that a financial asset and don't want to lose it. No kidding. OK. Alix Steel is the perfect example here. OK. What Alix Steel ever move house given the rate that she got? Well, how do you fix a market where nobody wants to give up this incredible. Right? They got a couple of years back, Robert. Yes. Move home. Yeah. How do we get round this? Is everybody just renting the houses out? What's the story here? Yeah, I call them golden handcuffs. The good news is you can only hold back. Life events for so long. People get married. They have a kid. They have a new job. They return to an office. They don't wish this on anybody, but there are deaths and divorces. So that's keeping a natural level of inventory, although low, but enough to keep the industry moving. Right. Ed Guy, what you're talking about is my two point seven, five percent, 30 year effects that I got over the last couple of years. And this is that they. Right. We talk about this before that I'm mother and I have to get fired or get divorced for me to give up that work. Well, I guess. But. But what Robert saying is the strategy is that baby people rent their houses out. They don't sell the house. Basically, you go and get another house. You rent the one you're in right now. You've got a great deal on it and you suck up the new right. But you don't lose that initial right. So how people getting around this robot is, is this just a different market now? Is it structurally different because people are refusing to sell? You're correct. This is a different structural market. We're seeing more than ever before. People that have to move. They're moving to a new city in holding their apartment, renting out and taking the financial arbitrage between market rents and their low mortgage rates. There will be a time when a flood of inventory comes back to the market. I believe that will be when mortgage rates are closer to 5, 5 and 8 percent. Because if you have a 4 percent mortgage, you don't want to roll that into 7, but you'll roll it into five. And so I think that will be the the natural moment when a lot of inventory comes back to the market. So to that point, then, that's obviously why new home sales have been really strong. Right? Existing home sales are kind of flattening out or rolling over a bit. It's a supply, not a demand issue. Do you feel like if you look at the housing market, we are re accelerating or just not decelerating? I think gets a sideways market until we see mortgage rates go sustainably below or around 6 percent flat. I think we'll continue to be sideways. The silver lining, I think, are two pieces of silver lining. One are prices have gone up. So developers are starting to develop again for the first time in over a year. The homebuilder sentiment index will turn positive, and that's a monthly index of homebuilders on their desire to build more inventory. The second is we're seeing an extension of the spring market. Compass were the number one brokerage firm in the country. We have nearly 30000 agents in all the major markets in the country. And so we can see from those conversations that buyers, they can only hold back these life events for so long that they're they're extending their purchasing beyond the traditional spring market. Do you see this market going back down? Robert, here in the UK, we just had data today that says for the first time in many years, we've just had a year on year contraction in the housing market. Are we going to see significant pockets within the United States where that also becomes true and maybe lost a little longer? Well, when you talk about the market, there's units and then there's price on units everywhere. It's it's declined on a year over year basis on price rises, on price. The places that went up the most are getting hit the hardest. So take Boise, Idaho. You know, Austin, I think places like San Francisco are challenged in that respect. However, that's where there's a lot of opportunity. If I were trying to make a financial investment, the place that I would go right now would be the downtown condo market in San Francisco. And that's because return to office is going to come back to every major city in the country, I believe. But San Francisco is the furthest behind in that trend. You can see what has happened in Seattle. A month ago, Amazon brought back thousands of people in the downtown condo market and Seattle took off. The same thing will happen in San Francisco.