JOINING US FOR MORE ON THE EXPERIENCE, HOW IT HAS CONTINUED TO SNOWBALL IS JOHN MAYER, CEO OF FOREVER VOICES AI. KAREN MARJORIE WAS THE ONE THAT CAUGHT MY ATTENTION. SHE HAS 18,000 BOYFRIENDS THROUGH HER OWN AI. HAVE YOU BEEN SURPRISED BY THE UPTICK, THE DESIRE TO BE HAVING THESE IN-DEPTH CONVERSATIONS WITH SOMEONE YOU FEEL THAT YOU KNOW? JOHN: WE HAVE BEEN ASTONISHED. THIS WHOLE STORY STARTED WITH ME WANTING TO RECONNECT WITH MY LATE FATHER IN AI FORM USING HIS VOICE AND PERSONALITY. IT TURNED OUT IT WAS SUCH A POWERFUL TECHNOLOGY WE THEN APPLIED IT TO YOUTHFUL INSERTS THAT HAVE THESE -- YOUTH INFLUENCERS THAT WOULD LOVE TO MEET AND TALK TO AND INTERACT WITH THESE PEOPLE. WITH OUR LATEST LAUNCH TODAY WITH ONE OF THE TOP TWITCH STREAMERS IN THE WORLD, WE ARE FURTHER DEFINING THIS NEW ERA OF AI TO HUMAN INTERACTION WHERE WE CAN INTERACT WITH NAI COPY OF THE PERSON YOU ADMIRE MOST. CAROLINE: SOME OF THE TECHNOLOGY BEHIND THIS, ULTIMATELY, HOW ARE YOU PRODUCING THESE VOICES? WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM OTHERS JOHN: --FROM OTHERS? JOHN: WE HAVE APPLIED PROPRIETARY -- SUCH AS A PERSONALITY ENGINE THAT DEVELOPS THESE DEEP PERSONALITIES OF AI'S, IN THIS CASE, KAREN THAT WE LAUNCHED LAST WEEK. WHERE THEY EXHIBIT FEELINGS. THEY CONNECT WITH YOU ON A DEEP LEVEL. THEY CAN SHARE INSIGHTS. THAT IS WHAT OUR PINSON OUT AS OUR PERSONALITY ENGINE DOES. OUR VOICE ENGINE ALLOWS US TO TAKE 10 MINUTES OF AUDIO OF AN INFLUENCER WE SIGN A DEAL WITH, WHERE WE ARE GETTING THEIR RIGHTS TO THEIR LIKENESS AND VOICE, REPLICATE THEIR VOICE IN AI FORM TO DEMOCRATIZE ACCESS TO THEIR FAN BASE TRYING TO INTERACT WITH THEM. CAROLINE: JOHN, YOU SHARE AN EMOTIVE STORY AS TO WHY YOU FIRST STARTED THIS, WANTING TO CONTINUE A RELATIONSHIP IN NAI FORM WITH YOUR LATE FATHER. SIMILAR STORY WITH THE FOUNDER OF REPLICA AND HER LOST FRIEND IN A CAR CRASH. A LOT OF REPLICA'S VIEWPOINT IS, THIS IS MENTAL HEALTH, HAVING COMPANIONSHIP. I AM INTERESTED IN THE SAFEGUARDS IN PLACE. ULTIMATELY, IF YOU ARE BLURRING THE LINES BETWEEN REALITY AND VIRTUAL INTERACTION, THERE MUST BE SUPER FANS THAT GET CONFUSED. JOHN: ABSOLUTELY. AS CONVERSATIONS DEVELOP, IF YOU ARE SPEAKING TO KAREN AI OR -- FROM TWITCH, WE HAVE IMPLEMENTED PROCEDURES THAT HAVE AUTOMATIC DETENTION OF A VARIETY OF SITUATIONS FROM MENTAL HEALTH SITUATIONS TO OVERUSE. THE AI WILL ACTUALLY, IN REAL TIME, EITHER SLOW THE CONVERSATION IS GOING TO LONG OR IT APPEARS SOMEONE MIGHT BE GETTING ADDICTED. THEN, WE HAVE BUILT A MENTAL HEALTH ENGINE TO DETECT VARIOUS STATES OF DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY, EVEN IMPLICATIONS OF BIPOLAR DISORDER AMONG USERS SO WE CAN REAL-TIME CONNECT WITH HUMAN THERAPISTS AND HUMAN RAN EMERGENCY HOTLINES IF EVER NEEDED. CAROLINE: TOTALLY CAN UNDERSTAND THE BUILDING OF THE BUSINESS FOR AMEREN, ONLY FANS, SUPPLEMENTING HOW HE CAN GO OUT AND BUILD AND PROFIT FROM THIS. WHO ELSE ARE YOU SPEAKING TO, HOW MANY CELEBRITIES ARE WORRIED ABOUT THEIR VOICE IS GENERATED WITHOUT THE RIGHTS INVOLVED? HOW ARE PEOPLE GETTING AHEAD OF THE CURVE WITH IT? JOHN: BEFORE THIS WHOLE STORY WENT VIRAL, TURNING THE FIRST INFLUENCER INTO NAI GIRLFRIEND, WE HAVE SEEN HUNDREDS OF OTHER INFLUENCERS AND CELEBRITIES REACH OUT IN A MATTER OF THE FIRST 48 HOURS. THERE HAS BEEN A TRANSFORMATION OVER THIS LAST SEVEN TO 10 DAYS SINCE THIS WHOLE STORY WENT AROUND THE WORLD, HAS OPENED PEOPLE'S MINDS TO THE IDEA OF REPLICATING THEMSELVES IN AI FORM. NOT ONLY AS A MEANS OF ADDING ADDITIONAL REVENUE TO YOUR CONTENT CREATOR BUSINESS, BUT AS A WAY OF INTERACTING WITH FANS IN THIS ENTIRELY NEW WAY, VIA THIS IMMERSIVE, TWO-WAY AUDIO EXPERIENCE AND SOON TO BE VIDEO, AS WELL. CAROLINE: YOUR ORIGINAL BUSINESS, DID YOU HAVE RIGHTS TO THOSE CELEBRITIES WHEN YOU ARE BUILDING THOSE VOICES -- WERE BUILDING THOSE VOICES? JOHN: WE STARTED WITH A SERIES OF DEMOS TO SHOW THE WORLD WHAT IS POSSIBLE. WHAT WE HAVE DONE IS, WE TYPICALLY DONATED FROM AN UNLICENSED DEMO OF -- FOR WE GET A DEAL DONE WITH CHARITY. CORE OF OUR BUSINESS IS THROUGH THESE SIGNED, LICENSE DEALS WITH INFLUENCERS AND CELEBRITIES SUCH AS THE ONE WE ARE AN ANSI TODAY WITH AMERON. -- ANNOUNCING TODAY WITH AMERON. ED: WHAT ABOUT YOUR OWN FUNDRAISING? JOHN: IT HAS BEEN A WORLD WIND -- WHIRLWIND OF A WEEK. WE ARE IN THAT POSITION NOW WHERE WE ARE TURNING THIS INTO A HYPER SCALEABLE BUSINESS WHERE WE SEE THE NEXT TWO YEARS, EVERY SIGNIFICANT INFLUENCER THAT IS LOOKING TO MAKE A LIVING OFF OF CONTENT OR YOUTUBE, TWITCH, INSTAGRAM, WHAT HAVE YOU, WILL RAISE THEIR HAND UP AND SAY, I WANT TO