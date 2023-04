00:00

The global economy remains on track for a gradual recovery from the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. China's reopened economy is rebounding strongly. Supply chain disruptions are unwinding while the dislocations to energy and food markets caused by the war are receding. The massive and synchronised tightening of monetary policy by most central banks is starting to bring inflation back towards its targets. At the same time, serious financial stability related downside risks have emerged. In our latest forecast, global growth will bottom out at 2.8 percent this year before rising modestly to 3 percent next year, almost unchanged from our January projections. Global inflation will ease, although more slowly than initially anticipated, from eight point seven percent last year to 7 percent this year and four point nine percent next year. This year's slowdown is concentrated in advanced economies, where growth is expected to fall to one point three percent this year before increasing modestly next year. By contrast, emerging market and developing economies are already pushing ahead in many cases with Europe and growth accelerating to 4.5 percent this year from 2.8 percent last year. The recent banking instability reminds us, however, that the situation remains fragile once again. Downside risks dominate first. Inflation is much stickier than anticipated, even a few months ago. While global inflation has declined. This reflects mostly the sharp reversal in energy and food prices. But core inflation, excluding energy and food prices, has still not peaked. In many countries, it is expected to decline to six point two percent this year, still well above target.