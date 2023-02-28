Idea Generation - Scooter Braun
On this week's episode of Idea Generation, Scooter Braun takes us on a journey from his days as a college dropout and party promoter in Atlanta, to becoming one of the most successful music executives on the planet. The former manager of Justin Bieber and Asher Roth, Braun explains his part in acquiring Big Machine Records, and how he later sold his own company for $1 billion. In the process, Braun built one of the most impressive resumes in music. (Source: Bloomberg)