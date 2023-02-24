Live on Bloomberg TV

MercadoLibre to Increase Investments in Latin American Markets: CFO

Pedro Arnt, chief financial officer of MercadoLibre Inc., discusses the Latin America e-commerce giant's financial results, outlook and strategy. The company reported a surge in profits in the fourth quarter, even before the meltdown of Brazil’s Americanas SA brought “tactical” opportunities in its largest market. Arnt speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

