Bulltick Capital Markets' Rooney Vera on Global Markets

I have to say, I had a chuckle to myself. I just love that phrase. You think this is wishful thinking, that a soft landing is still on the table where we can still get inflation down but not have a hit of up to demand? Heidi, when I first heard that, I laughed out loud. It's a it's going around. It was in New York to two weeks ago. And I'm actually disinflation is a real term. So immaculate disinflation, of course, is attempting to describe the current phenomenon where we have record low or near record low unemployment rates here in the US. Three point four percent. We have JOLTS job openings rising rather than falling in the midst of falling labor market participation ratio. And we still haven't, you know, some sort of disinflation. So the idea, therefore, then, is that the labor market perhaps no longer matters in terms of its relevance to inflation. While I do agree with some components of that view, I think that things haven't changed right now to such a degree that we can discard the forces of the very overheated labor market with regard to inflation. My point here is that I do think that soft landing, which should be defined as the Fed able to curb inflation, which topped out at above 9 percent last year, go to 2 percent without inducing recession, I think. Is it? I think it's a dream. I think it's hope. It's wishful thinking. It's very nice. But I think that to get to 2 percent, we do have to see wage pressures abate. And my suspicion, Heidi, is that we are going to have to see domestic demand curve. And by that, I mean the next phase of this economic cycle is, in fact, recession. It's interesting because let's talk about more broadly develop markets when it comes to emerging markets. You're not convinced on this mean reversion trade either. So if you take a longer term or even a medium term outlook. Are there places where you can see meaningful allocations that are worth the risk right now? Yes. And I do think that once the markets, especially the equity markets, have fully priced in what I think is forthcoming, which is economic contraction and a jump in the unemployment rate, then I think yields are going to be high enough for, you know, for risk assets both in equity and in fixed income, long duration. So I do think that the time is coming. I think emerging markets will be very attractive. But I wouldn't jump in right now. I think the rally that we've seen year to date, we've seen the markets come off a little in the past couple weeks. But in general, this mean reversion treat, I think is premature, which means that inflation is not over. The Fed has to go higher for longer. And one thing I'll put out there, Heidi, is that the market is certainly not discounting the possibility in a very real possibility that the Fed pauses at about 5 and 1/2 percent. And if inflation does not continue this immaculate disinflationary trend to 2 percent. The Fed doesn't cut it, but it resumes its hiking trend. And that is something that the equity markets and risk assets in general are certainly not prepared for. What can we learn from some of these emerging markets like Brazil that hiked aggressively, much faster than the Fed? And could those markets actually be some opportunities? Absolutely, Sherry. And I think Brazil is one of the names that we should most look at. We should look at countries, sovereigns that either have some diversified sources in terms of commodity exports such as Brazil, but has also done its homework in the past year. The Brazilian central bank increased its benchmark interest rate more than 1000 basis points, and that was before the Fed had even started. So. So that's good for this currency. It's good for the carry. And they can actually start to cut sooner rather than later. So, yes, long Brazil at at a point for now. However, I would be saying short duration investment grade bonds, short duration treasury bills, you can get very attractive yields at these at these tenders. Three month, six month tenders. We're talking 5 percent here, commercial paper and the like. And I don't think it's a bad place to hide, especially if you think that the markets have gone too far, too fast year to date. Will the US dollar act as a safe haven? Will that be a place to hide? And what would the implications of that be for the markets right now? I do think it would be an attractive bet to go long. To some degree on the US dollar, given the impact that it would have it with some conflagration of geopolitical forces or the Fed, that resumes a more aggressive tightening cycle than the market is currently indicated. So yes, I think in the near term the dollar could get an additional boost. Emerging markets, of course, do fantastic once we're past all talking about inflation and that hikes and we're talking about recession. So emerging markets get lower. We talk about recession. Then the dollar comes off. The Fed starts to cut rates. That's a great space for emerging markets. I'll add one more point, which is that China, India are going to really move the entire globe in terms of their growth. So the growth in EMEA is going to far outperformed developed markets this year.